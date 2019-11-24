Dry air can be a total bother. Luckily, the best ultrasonic humidifiers can help all that discomfort on the skin, nose, throat, and lips by adding moisture to the air in your home, increasing the humidity level so that it can be much more comfortable overall (the ideal humidity level is between 30 and 50%). And an ultrasonic humidifiers are a great option that are easy to clean, don't usually require a filter, and tend to be a safer choice, especially around animals and children, because they use high-frequency sound vibrations to create mist (instead of heating water).

How do I pick out the best ultrasonic humidifier?

One of the main considerations when selecting an ultrasonic humidifier is the capacity of the water tank. Larger tanks can better handle large rooms without having to be refilled all the time, but a smaller tank is usually just fine for smaller rooms like an office or nursery (and will take up less room). Also pay attention to how many hours the machine can run continuously (which is especially important if you plan on using the humidifier overnight).

It’s also important to pick a humidifier that has an auto-shutoff feature for when the water has run out. This will help prevent the device from burning out (and don’t worry, all of the picks on this list have it). All except one of these can run filter-free, too.

Other helpful features to consider include a built-in humidistat (which monitors the humidity level and can shut off the machine once it hits its target), a nightlight, and even the ability to diffuse essential oils.

For rooms big and small, here are four ultrasonic humidifiers that Amazon reviewers stand by.

1. The Best Ultrasonic Humidifier For A Large Room LEVOIT Ultrasonic Humidifier $90 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Big room? No problem. This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit can cover rooms as large as 752 square feet and has a large 1.6 gallon (6 liter) tank that holds enough water for up to 36 hours of continuous use, all while being nearly silent. A unique feature about this humidifier is that it makes both warm and cool mist. Warm mist humidifies the room more quickly and helps kill bacteria in the water, while cool mist keeps your sinuses and skin hydrated during the warm months and is safer for use around kids and pets. Add your favorite essential oil to the aroma box to give the room a lovely, fresh scent. Plus, this pick is super user-friendly and has a built-in humidistat that monitors humidity in the air and can automatically adjust the machine to get you to the ideal level. A remote control allows you to easily change settings from across the room. This pick also comes with safety features including auto-shutoff (when the water runs out) and a timer so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving the machine on. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This machine puts out a lot of mist. The directional controls work nicely and help disperse the mist away from the machine and built in humidity sensor. The auto function works great with it turning off and on when needed.”

2. The Best Ultrasonic Humidifier For A Medium-Sized Room Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Humidifier $40 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This ultrasonic humidifier from Pure Enrichment is a fan-favorite on Amazon because of how simple it is to use. Low and high speed settings make it easy to adjust the machine’s mist direction and speed to fit your ideal comfort level. This pick is perfect for medium-sized rooms (up to 250 square feet) thanks to the 1.5-liter water tank that moisturizes the air for up to 16 hours straight. The automatic shutoff feature turns the humidifier off when the water level is low or when the water tank is removed. The humidifier even comes with an optional nightlight that provides a soothing glow for maximum relaxation. Plus, it's footprint is relatively compact. While you can add a water filter, you don't need one for it to run. However, avoid putting essential oils into this one. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Love the small humidifier I purchased -- I use it in a bedroom and it makes a tremendous difference! So quiet you don't know it's on and provides just the right amount of moisture to keep me breathing easy all through cold weather months.”

3. A Mini Essential Oil Diffuser & Ultrasonic Humidifier Combination URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Simply put, Amazon reviewers love this essential oil diffuser and ultrasonic humidifier combo. With more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, customers agree that this pick makes for the perfect addition to small spaces, including hotel rooms and even workplace cubicles. The mini humidifier holds up to 100 milliliters of water and will work for up to six hours straight. It even has two different mist settings. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil (make sure to use 100% pure oils) to give your room an oh-so pleasant scent. You can also choose from seven different light colors (all different shades of the rainbow) to match the decor of your space. This pick features programmable on and off cycles, and will auto shutoff once the water runs out. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I LOVE THIS THING. I actually bought it looking for a humidifier to help with my sinus problems, and when I got this thing in the mail and opened it I thought no way would it work cuz it’s so tiny. But it did!! Continuous stream lasts a long time, or you can set it to alternate on and off.”