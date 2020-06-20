Finding an under-eye concealer that doesn't crease is like finding a unicorn. But the truth is, almost all concealers run the risk of creasing; Preventing this from happening is going to come down to your application technique. So while the best under-eye concealers that don't crease are generally going to be on the creamy and more moisturizing side, what's really important is prepping your skin properly for the concealer that's going to go on top, as well as setting your makeup properly. To find out exactly how to prevent concealer from creasing, I got in touch with Emily Laubach-Martorano, a professional makeup artist and owner of Emily Elle Makeup in Highland, New York.

The skin under our eyes is particularly thin and delicate, Laubach-Martorano explains, so smiling, laughing, or even just talking can lead to concealer creasing. She recommends using under-eye cream morning and night to keep the area moisturized, and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Before applying under-eye concealer, apply some eye cream, wait at least five minutes to let it soak in, then dust a very light amount of loose translucent powder on top to prep the area (though Laubach-Martorano likes to use powder first, some makeup artists prefer to use it after). Apply the concealer using a damp makeup sponge — the sponge will help absorb excess product, and the dampness will keep the area looking fresh as opposed to cakey.

Even with those tips in mind, you're still going to need a great, creamy concealer. So scroll on to shop four of the best concealers that won't crease, all for less than $10 on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Under-Eye Concealer That Won’t Crease Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Fun fact: Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer sells every five seconds. The creamy, buildable formula is non-cakey by nature, so even if you're in a rush and don't have time to perfectly prep your under eyes, you're still not likely to experience a ton of creasing, if any. Speaking of being quick and easy to apply: It has a handy sponge tip applicator, which basically works as a built-in Beauty Blender. This makes it an especially convenient concealer for on-the-go use, so you might want to pick up an extra for your purse (the sponge also gives it a smooth, natural-looking finish). "This is the ONLY concealer that I have found that does not leave eye creases under eyes after applying," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

2. The Best Long-Wearing Under-Eye Concealer NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer promises to last for a whopping 24 hours, making it the longest-wearing concealer featured on this list. Sold in 24 shades, it provides full, waterproof coverage and has a matte finish. Despite this, though, the formula still feels relatively creamy and lightweight (as one Amazon reviewer put it, "It goes on smoothly, doesn't crease, doesn't wear off and dries quickly"). And as with all NYX products, it's PETA-certified cruelty-free. Another fan of the concealer commented, "Dries quickly. Does not crease. Full coverage. Matte finish, but does not make you look dry like most concealers in this price range."

3. Another Great, Slightly Less Long-Wearing Concealer e.l.f. 16Hr Camo Concealer $6 | Amazon See on Amazon e.l.f.'s 16Hr Camo Concealer is another great, long-lasting choice, but the brand says it'll last up to 16 hours, compared to NYX's 24. Also similar to NYX's concealer: It's cruelty-free, dries matte, and provides full coverage. The formula starts out relatively light and creamy (one person called it "silky"), but becomes thicker as you build it on. Get it in 18 shades. One Amazon reviewer commented, "For the price I was skeptical if it would be full coverage but it holds up all day and doesn’t crease." Another raved, "Holy moly! This stuff goes on smooth, blends nicely, and provides great coverage on my dark under eye circles without causing creases. Seriously the best (and cheapest!) concealer I’ve tried."