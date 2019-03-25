No matter how careful you are with your carpets and couches, there's bound to be a spill. And, if you've tried generic cleaning solutions before, then you know: The only way to remove the toughest stains is to use the best upholstery cleaners on the market.

Before you make an investment in a cleaning machine, you'll want to keep in mind any special circumstances. For example, if you have a lot of pets that tend to make a mess, you may want to look for a machine that can trap pet fur before cleaning. Or if you have a lot of furniture and rooms that need some TLC in your home, it may be best to invest in a lightweight cleaner that's easy to take from room to room.

Another thing to consider is the type of surface you're trying to clean. If you have a variety of upholstery to clean, be on the lookout for a cleaner with attachments to tackle stains on everything from stairs to car interiors. On the other hand, if you need to tackle a larger area, it may be best to opt for a powerful cleaner that can quickly treat area rugs or bulky couches.

The truth is that it can be tough to find the best upholstery cleaner for your home. Here's a round-up of some of the best machines out there to help you narrow down your options.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Bissell 3624 SpotClean Professional Carpet Cleaner $140 Amazon See On Amazon This professional spot cleaner by Bissell is powerful enough to take on the toughest stains without ruining your upholstery. The 6-amp motor works to pull everything from red wine to coffee spills from any surface, and the 22-foot power cord allows you to move from spot to spot with ease. On top of that, the flexible hose can bend and stretch to get to those hard-to-reach stains, and it has a built-in stair tool that allows you to tackle carpeted staircases. Bonus: This machine also comes with a small bottle of Bissell's professional-grade cleaner. With over 4,000 positive Amazon reviews, there's a reason why this cleaner is a hit: "This Bad Boy has got real power. This thing cleans like you would hope it to clean. Sucks water right out of the carpet leaving it pretty dry. If you want clean this is your gig. Impressed."

2. The Best Portable Cleaner Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a lightweight option you can easily move from room to room, this portable cleaner, also by Bissell, is a must. Weighing in at only 9 pounds, it's incredibly easy to carry, and at only 18 inches long, you can store this little machine in just about any cabinet or cupboard. Just fill up the tank with a mixture of warm water and your favorite cleaner, then let the hose pull the stain from your upholstery. With the tough-bristled brush attachment, lifting and removing caked-on dirt is a cinch. Reviewers rave over how well this tiny machine works, with one fan writing, "Would recommend! Never knew how much I would use this little machine! It works great on carpets and upholstery!!"

3. The Best Chemical-Free Cleaner Steamfast SF-370WH Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner $108 Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather clean with fewer chemicals, this steam cleaner by Steamfast lifts dirt and grime without any cleaning solution at all. This machine heats water up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and naturally steams fabrics, upholstery, and carpet. The water tank also holds up to 45 ounces at a time, providing 45 minutes of continuous steaming. It even comes with 15 attachments — including a jet nozzle, mop head, squeegee, and more — making cleaning any surface quick and painless. One reviewer writes, "I've used this cleaner to clean my kitchen sink and floor, upholstery on an outdoor sofa, outdoor furniture, bathroom floor, grout and sink, a tile table, dusty screens and windowsills, baseboards, walls, and hardwood floors. I love that I can get rid of so many other cleaners, and just use plain water to clean my apartment. VERY happy with this purchase."

4. The Best For Pets Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner $160 Amazon See On Amazon Your carpets are safe with this portable pet cleaner from Bissell. While this machine shares similar features with other Bissell products — including a tough-bristle attachment, long-reach cord, and powerful motor — it also comes with a pet stain trapper tool. This self-contained attachment traps liquid messes in a small area while powerful suction cleans up quickly. The only downside to this cleaner is that it's a bit wider and heavier than other options. But if it cleans up after your pup, it's totally worth it. One reviewer writing, "I have a dog with medical problems resulting in recurrent issues with soiled carpet. I purchased this to keep my sanity without having professional crews in every 3 weeks. I was impressed with the cleaning ability of it, the suction, and the cleaning solution that comes in the package. Having owned kirby, rug doctor, Hoover, electrolux, and other brands. None of them cleaned better than this small unit."