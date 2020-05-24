Doing your own gel manicures isn't as difficult as it might seem, as long as you have the right tools. Most importantly, you're going to need one of the best UV nail lamps — which should have multiple timer settings, an automatic sensor, and enough room to fit at least one hand — as well as a bottle of gel nail polish and a gel top coat. But before scrolling down to shop the best UV nail lamps on Amazon, it's important to arm yourself with some key gel manicure tips.

First, because curing your nails under a UV lamp does pose the risk of skin damage, you'll want to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (with an SPF of at least 30 or higher) on your hands before starting your manicure. Alternatively, you could wear fingerless gloves — and you'll find a great pair designed specifically to protect hands from ultraviolet rays at the very end of this list.

Also, to prevent nail damage, it's crucial that you remove your gel polish properly. Soak some cotton balls in acetone, place them on your nails, wrap them in tinfoil, and wait around 15 minutes. The polish should come off easily after that. Afterwards, follow up with a great cuticle oil or nail cream. And whatever you do, don't pick at your polish — that can really mess up your nails.

Scroll on to choose among the best UV nail lamps you can buy on Amazon for $60 or less.

The Overall Best UV Nail Lamp SUNUV 48W UV/LED Nail Lamp $60 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,700 perfect five-star reviews (and counting), this is one of the most popular UV nail lamps on Amazon. The SUNUV 48W UV/LED nail lamp has all the right features, including four preset time settings, a low heat mode, and an automatic sensor, which turns on when you put your nails in and off when you take them out. It uses both UV technology and LED lights to cure your nails quickly and evenly, and it works with any type of gel polish. The tray is removable, so it's easy to clean, and the lamp is roomy enough to fit your entire hand without bumping against the sides and ruining your manicure. For all that, it's certainly worth the upfront $60 investment.

Another Great, Less Expensive UV Nail Lamp LKE 40W UV/LED Nail Lamp $41 | Amazon See on Amazon For about $20 less, you can get the LKE 40W UV/LED nail lamp, which also comes highly rated from thousands of manicure-savvy Amazon reviewers. Like the model from SUNUV, above, it has a smart sensor, a low heat mode, and space for your whole hand. It doesn't, however, have a nail tray, so you'll have to rest your hand on your own surface, instead — and it only has three preset timer settings (instead of four). It's easy to use and a great beginner UV nail lamp for the price.

The Best Two-Handed UV Nail Lamp OVLUX 72W Sun 5 UV/LED Nail Lamp $59 | Amazon See on Amazon It'll take up more space in your bathroom, but if you're trying to speed up your curing time, the OVLUX Sun 5 UV/LED nail lamp is the way to go. Its larger size means you can place both hands (or feet) in at once — a major selling point. Other features include an automatic sensor, four preset timer settings, and, like the other two lamps listed above, dual UV/LED technology. Impressively, it has a 50,000-hour lifespan, so it's a one-time investment that will last you ages.

The Best Portable UV Nail Lamp IMGOFU UV LED Mini Gel Nail Lamp $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This slim mini nail lamp weighs .11 pounds and is about the size of a cell phone, so it's lightweight and compact enough to take to a friend's house, travel with, or tuck into a small drawer. Using both UV and LED technology like all the other lamps on this list, it has three preset timer settings and is USB-powered, so you can plug it into a laptop or power bank to use it anywhere. Despite its unassuming size, reviewers report that it's "small but mighty" and "powerful."