Peeling carrots or potatoes is one kitchen task almost anyone would appreciate going faster. Fortunately, the best vegetable peelers make peeling vegetables a breeze, thanks to their sharp blades and comfortable handles.

Y-Shaped Vs. Straight Peelers

Vegetable peelers fall into main two camps: straight peelers and Y-shaped peelers. A straight peeler (also know as a swivel peeler) has the blade extending in the same direction as the handle, and most closely mimics using a paring knife. Alternately, the Y-shaped peeler’s blade rests perpendicular to the handle, and this style usually has a wider handle that can be used in either hand and held in multiple positions. Some people just enjoy working with one over the other — it's a matter of personal preference. Whichever style you choose, look for one with a blade that swivels, allowing for peeling in each direction and at multiple angles, for a better range of motion.

Blade Material

The next thing to consider is the blade material. A carbon steel blade stays sharper longer than stainless steel, but it does require more care to avoid rust and stains; you’ll want to wash this peeler by hand right after each use to maintain it. Stainless steel blades are conveniently dishwasher safe, durable, and better at resisting rust. You may also consider a peeler with a ceramic blade since they’re not only lightweight and rust-resistant, but also generally a sharper blade than steel — and one that stays sharp for a longer time. That said, ceramic peelers aren't the most durable choice, since the blades can chip or break when dropped.

In terms of handles, most peelers have ones made of plastic, but for enhanced comfort and safety, look for ones with a rubber grip or a nonslip grip.

Each of my picks below is highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds or thousands of reviews. Keep reading and you'll soon find the best vegetable peeler for you.

1. The Overall Best Y-Shaped Peeler Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you a home cook wanting a vegetable peeler good enough for the pros? The Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler is it. This Y-shaped peeler is praised for its sharp carbon steel blade that swivels with an ergonomically designed nonslip handle. It's lightweight, and it has a hole on the side of the blade to remove potato eyes, as well as a hole in the handle for hanging (or extra grip). This pick has a 4.3-star Amazon rating with more than 5,000 reviews, and it's a favorite of industry professionals, Bon Appetit, Serious Eats, Wirecutter, and America's Test Kitchen. Amazon reviewers report that this vegetable peeler wastes less food by removing thinner peels, even on citrus fruit. Just keep in mind this vegetable peeler needs to be dutifully washed by hand after each use to maintain the blade. And as a set of three vegetable peelers, this affordable peeler is an even better deal. A helpful review: “I absolutely love this Y-shaped peeler and prefer it over the swivel-type straight ones. I bought this to replace a Zylis Y-peeler that becomes a bit unwieldy and slippery when my hand gets wet because the handle is big and round. The Kuhn Rikon peeler is well-designed thus making it more functional and easier to use. The price is great as well - you can't find a better deal!”

2. The Overall Best Straight Peeler Messermeister Pro Touch Fine Edge Swivel Peeler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Traditionalists who prefer a straight peeler will love this stainless steel peeler. Its high-quality, thick blade swivels and since it's made with thick gauge, 18/8 stainless steel, it resists rust and deformation. The nonslip handle has a soft grip suitable for both right-handed and left-handed cooks, which isn't the case for many swivel peelers out there. This dishwasher-safe pick is conveniently low-maintenance and highly rated with more than 1,500 reviews. Reviewers love its ease of use and sharp blade that cuts right through hard squashes like butternut. This peeler is also offered with different specialty blades, like a julienne vegetable peeler for quick slaws, stir fries, or salads, and a serrated swivel peeler that can be useful for tomato skins. A helpful review: “This peeler will peel almost anything, even if it is very smooth skinned, such as tomatoes, peaches, etc. It just grips and peels without a whimper.”

3. The Best Dishwasher-Safe Y-Shaped Peeler OXO Good Grips Y Peeler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Maybe the first pick sounded perfect except for the part where you have to hand wash the peeler every time you use it. If that's the case, here's a smarter pick for you. The OXO Good Grips Y peeler has a lot of the same great features as the Kuhn, plus it's dishwasher safe. This pick has a low-maintenance stainless steel blade that contours to surfaces, and a more substantial yet soft, nonslip handle. The rubber grip on the handle absorbs pressure for less tension on your hand, and the blade swivels so you can peel in any direction. This peeler also has a built-in potato eyer and a hole in the handle for hanging. With a 4.8-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews, it's another fan favorite, and dozens of shoppers commented that this is the best peeler they've ever used. A helpful review: “Love it! Just the fact that I have 2 of these should tell you a lot! All other peelers that I had in the past rusted after getting into the water and staying damp. This one was in the water, left overnight in the sink with water, washed in the dishwasher - still perfect! A MUST HAVE for every household!”