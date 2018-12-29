No matter how digital our lives get, there's nothing like wearing a wrist watch to pull off the perfect outfit. The good news? You don't have to spend major cash when you're shopping for a watch. The best watches under $100 are stylish, high quality, and won't break the bank.

Before you make a purchase, it's important to consider how you move about your daily life. If you tend to dress up often, it may be best to invest in a sleek gold or silver design to compliment your clothes. But if you're rocking a more athletic style or plan to use your wrist gear to help track your running pace, then you'll want to look into options that include a water-resistant or silicone band.

Another thing to keep in mind is the watch face design. Digital watches tend to be less expensive to purchase, but are usually made with silicone or plastic designs, not metals. And, you'll want to consider your own personal style: Do you prefer neutrals or bold, bright designs? Are you looking for a watch that will go with everything, or an occasional accent piece? All things to think through before you buy.

There sheer amount of affordable watches out there can make it difficult to make a choice. Here's a roundup of the best watches under $100 to help you make a decision.

1 Best Everyday Watch Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch $96 Amazon See On Amazon This rose gold watch by Michael Kors is just right for everyday wear without taking over your outfit. Made with 100-percent stainless steel and a sleek, mineral dial, it looks great with anything from a casual sweater to a dressy blazer and everything in between. And you can wear it in any weather, too. This watch can withstand precipitation and water splashes without a hitch. Men and women both rave about this watch: "Beautiful watch with a large face. I love the face is not chunky or thick like many boyfriend style watches are. I always feel like I am going to break the face when I have the chunkier style on, but this one is nice and sleek." Bonus: If rose gold isn't your thing, it also comes in gold as well as silver.

2 Best Watch For Working Out Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity Wristband $87 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a little more tech to go with your timekeeper, Fitbit's heart rate tracker and watch combo hits all the right marks. On top of keeping track of your heart rate, it also keeps tabs on calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes during a workout, and the distance you've walked or run. It even tracks your sleep patterns and can wake you with a silent alarm that vibrates on your wrist. You can get a handle on your body's rhythms and stats by checking the Fitbit app's dashboard on your smartphone for real-time updates throughout the day. On top of that, with a bright OLED display, it's easy to read the face (even in the dark), and the silicone band is waterproof so you can wear this watch anywhere without worry.

3 Best Leather Band Watch Fossil Women's Three-Hand Leather Watch $69 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a softer material on your wrist, this leather band watch by Fossil is both stylish and comfortable. The genuine leather band is adjustable, and the rose gold buckle lies flat so your skin won't become irritated with all-day wear. The mineral crystal face is a neutral white, and the rose-gold details add extra sparkle to the design. Plus, the watch face is water resistant. You can change out the strap with any Fossil 14-millimeter band when you're ready to switch up your style. One fan raved: "This watch has a nice band and the face of the watch is a great size. It is easy to set for time and date. Great for everyday wear."