Switching from bottled water to tap water is better for the environment (and your wallet), but tap water doesn’t always taste great and can sometimes contain potentially harmful contaminants — that's where filters come in handy. The best water faucet filters will improve taste and are third-party certified to remove contaminants while attaching easily to a faucet. Also important: They'll blend in with your kitchen aesthetic and require minimal maintenance

When choosing a water faucet filter, it’s helpful to look for ones that are third-party certified by NSF International and American National Standards Institute (NSF/ANSI). This organization provides different categories of certification, like standard 42 for limits on chlorine and improved taste and odor, standard 53 for reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other health contaminants, and standard 372 for lead-free material. To make things simple, each of the picks below meets at least one of these standards, so you can rest assured your health is in good hands.

The next thing you'll want to consider is maintenance: Some filter cartridges last through 100 or 200 gallons of water and need to be changed every two or three months — but if you want a more long-lasting cartridge, you can opt for one that lasts through 320 gallons, or about six months. Some also come with helpful indicator lights to remind you when it's time to replace.

Whether you prefer a durable plastic filter or one with a sleek chrome finish, these are the best water faucet filters on Amazon that will remove many contaminants and make your tap water taste fresh and pure.

1. The Overall Best Waterdrop 320-Gallon Long-Lasting Filtration System $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-lasting water faucet filtration system by Waterdrop fits on standard faucets to filter 320 gallons of water before needing a replacement cartridge — the longest of any option on the list. It meets NSF/ANSI standards 42 for chlorine, taste, and odor and 372 for lead content, and it also reduces fluoride, and other contaminants. Reviewers note that installation is easy, with no tools required, and it fits most faucets with the included adaptors, but be sure to double check your faucet style before purchasing. The white plastic filter features a convenient switch that lets you toggle between filtered water and tap water, which helps the cartridge last longer. And although there's no indicator light to tell you when it needs to be changed, reviewers report that one filter lasts about six months. A three-pack of replacement filters costs around $35. According to a reviewer: “The price is great, the lever to switch from tap water to filtered is very sturdy, the water pressure on both tap and filtered is great. [...] The filters last much longer [than] other brands and the replacement filters are very reasonably priced.”

2. A Best-Selling Filter In Sleek Gray PUR FM2500V Classic Faucet Mount Filter $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,000 reviews and plenty of five-star ratings, the PUR Classic faucet filter is the best-selling water faucet filter on Amazon. The popular filter is NSF/ANSI-certified to remove 99% of lead, and it reduces over 70 total contaminants, including mercury, certain pesticides, and chlorine, which can alter the taste of water. Installation is a breeze and the durable gray plastic filter comes with adaptors so it'll attach to most standard faucets with no tools required. There’s also a switch so you can choose between filtered and tap water. However, reviewers report this filter does slow down the flow of water. Each filter cartridge lasts through 100 gallons and should be replaced about every two months so there's a bit more maintenance involved than the top pick, but there’s a helpful indicator light to remind you. Replacement filters cost about $40 for a three-pack. According to a reviewer: “Our tap water had always tasted like chemicals and metal, and seemed unsafe to consume. I bought this filter as an effort to cut down on water bottles. And let me tell you, it has been better [than] I ever could have expected! Something so affordable, and easy to install, took all of that chemical and metal taste out of our water.”