When it comes to braces, it’s super easy for food to get stuck in in them and not so easy to remove said food — or plaque, for that matter. But thanks to a combination of various water pressure settings and well-designed jet tips, the best water flossers for braces effortlessly remove plaque and food from orthodontics, preventing bad breath, gum disease, and cavities.

Water flossers use jet tips to direct a stream of water to your teeth and gums, removing plaque and debris from between the teeth and braces. And while all jet tips work to dislodge plaque and flush away bacteria, certain tips feature a tapered brush specifically designed for removing plaque directly from braces.

Most water flossers have multiple water pressure settings, so you can choose the cleaning power that’s most comfortable for your teeth, but certain flossers feature a wider range of settings, as well as a gum massage mode. Just be aware that these bonus features tend to cost more.

Beyond that, you’ll want to consider the flosser’s power source. You can choose between USB-rechargeable, battery-powered, or one that stays plugged in all the time. A plug-in flosser is the easiest to maintain and has the largest water reservoir, so you won’t have to refill it as often, but it takes up more space on your bathroom counter and is less portable. The other options are smaller and more portable, but you’ll need to remember to recharge or replace batteries.

While braces are hard at work aligning your teeth, the best water flossers for braces will help keep your teeth and gums as clean as possible.

1. The Best Value Anjou Water Flosser $32 | Amazon See On Amazon For a compact option at a totally affordable price, this cordless water flosser is a highly rated pick. The flosser features four water pressure modes — low, medium, high, and pulse (for gum massage) — and has a built-in, leakproof 10.8-ounce water reservoir. It comes with four jet tips — one of which features a tapered brush that’s helpful for cleaning braces — as well as a bonus tongue scraper. The flosser is IPX7 water-resistant, so it’s safe to use in the shower to speed up your getting-ready routine. And while the flosser features a two-minute timer, there's no timed pacer to keep you on track. The USB-rechargeable device lasts for about three weeks on one charge, and there’s a helpful low-battery indicator. Choose from two colors: blue and black. According to a reviewer: “When I had my braces, the water flossing was a must have. The reservoir has the perfect amount [to] get through both rows of teeth and I’m stoked it has a USB charger."

2. The One With The Mosts Bells & Whistles Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Waterpik invented the electric water flosser, and this model boasts more than 28,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating. And although it’s the priciest option on the list, it offers plenty of bang for your buck. It features 10 pressure settings, two modes (one for plaque removal and one for a gum-stimulating massage), and comes with six tips, including an orthodontic tip with a tapered brush that’s specifically designed to remove plaque from braces. The large water tank holds 22 ounces, and the one-minute timer features a 30-second pacer so you can be sure you’re flossing each area for the recommended time. However, this option takes up the most space and has to be plugged in to operate, so it's not the best choice if you're looking for portability or to use it in the shower. It’s available in eight colors, including mint green, orchid purple, and classic white, so you can coordinate with your bathroom decor. According to a reviewer: “I have braces and struggled with flossing since I first had them. Because of my regular cleanings, I realized my poor flossing wasn't working. Since I used this product I have been complimented on how much better my gums are and what a good oral hygiene I have. It is simple to use and the results are amazing!”

3. A Battery-Powered Flosser Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don’t want to use an outlet, this battery-powered water flosser is a great choice. The compact cordless flosser from Waterpik features two water pressure settings and comes with two flossing tips. And although there's no tapered brush tip to target braces, this option is still good for removing plaque and flushing away debris and bacteria. The reservoir holds 5 ounces — the smallest on the list — and the flosser only offers 30 seconds of flossing time, with no mention of a pacer feature. But unlike the other Waterpik option, you can use this flosser in the shower. It’s powered by three AA batteries, which will probably need to be replaced every one to two months. According to a reviewer: “I like this water pik for flossing with braces. I have a permanent retainer on the bottom and it's a pain to floss with anything but water. This is pretty strong and works good.”