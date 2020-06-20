After a year of digging weeds out of my yard all day everyday, I figured out that if I want my yard to have that thick, lush carpet look, only the best weed killers for lawns will cut it. But, if you're cautious of putting chemicals on your grass, there are a few things to know before you buy.

First, be sure to look for a high-quality herbicide that targets specific areas of your lawn. If you go with a liquid weed killer, you'll have the easiest experience when you buy one that comes with its own spray hose and nozzle for added accuracy. It's even better if the formula you choose absorbs into the soil within a couple of hours to prevent it from spreading.

Generally, you'll find two types of weed killers out there: Those that kill weeds that have already grown and pre-emergence weed killers that prevent weeds from growing even before they sprout. Consider which one is best for you and your lawn (or find one that can do both, for more versatility).

Lawn care can be tough to master, but I've got you. Here's a round-up of some of the best weed killers on the market to help make it simple.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: Ortho Weed B Gon Weed Killer For Lawns Ortho Weed B Gon Weed Killer For Lawns $32 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to getting rid of any and all weeds, this powerful weed killer is a miracle-worker; it tackles both above ground weeds and the roots beneath to prevent weeds from appearing for a few weeks. It's formulated to kill over 250 types of weeds, and it works on any lawn, no matter if you live in a colder climate or deep southern heat. The reason why this weed killer is a fan-favorite, though, is that it gets results almost immediately. Just spray a bit on your grass, and any weeds will shrivel up within hours. While it does take a couple days for the weeds to die all the way down to the roots, reviewers still insist this pick is the best of the best. One note: This weed killer will need to be regularly applied every two to three weeks, according to the manufacturer. According to one reviewer: "This stuff works great! Kills the weeds, not the grass. I have sprayed it directly on grass and it doesn't phase it, but kills every weed I have put it on. [I]f you want a slow, sure death to everything but grass, this is the ticket."

2. The Runner-Up: Tenacity Turf Herbicide Tenacity Turf Herbicide $72 | Amazon See On Amazon While this high-quality herbicide is a bit of an upfront splurge, Amazon reviewers insist it's well worth the investment. For one, a single treatment lasts for up to six weeks, so even though this herbicide comes in a smaller package, it actually saves you time and it's extremely effective. You can even treat your lawn with this herbicide before you have a single weed, and it will prevent them from sprouting. And if you already have weeds — no worries. It works on those that have already popped up as well. Also, since you only need to add one teaspoon of this herbicide to around a gallon of water before you spray, you can get a lot of uses out of this option. According to one reviewer: "This stuff is magic. Crabgrass, clover, weeds - gone [...] I have used this stuff for 3 years on several lawns. Forget the weed sprays, THIS is the best."

3. The Best With Its Own Wand: Ortho Weed B Gon Plus Crabgrass Control Wand Ortho Weed B Gon Plus Crabgrass Control Wand $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to target a big area in a short amount of time, Ortho's weed spray is your best bet. Similar to Ortho's other weed killer on this list, this kit comes with a gallon of its specialized formula to destroy over 200 types of weeds at their roots, so it can work on both existing and future weeds that pop up. To use, just attach the ergonomic spray wand and go to work. The nozzle sprays continuously for quick and easy coverage. Amazon reviewers love how easy it is to banish weeds in a few minutes flat. According to one reviewer: "Worked great. It did take a while for some of the weeds to die, but they eventually just melted away. I LOVE the little battery-powered sprayer nozzle."