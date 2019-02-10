Shopping for coats when you're 5 feet 4 inches tall (or under) is no easy feat. Bulky, albeit warm, fabrics threaten to drown out your shape, but with the help of quality reviews from fellow petites, I think I might've found four of the best winter coast for petites on Amazon.

Before I delve into the goods, keep in mind what I'm trying to achieve here: I want all that warmth, without the heavy bulk, and I want trendy silhouettes that'll remain stylish, season after season. (I suspect I'm not alone here.) Because who says being short means forever being banished to the poorly-stocked petites racks? While petite styles are certainly more likely to fit, they're not as readily available on sites like Amazon — and that's why you'll find regular and plus sizes below. However, thanks to these super useful reviews, I've curated a roundup of versatile styles that won't overpower smaller frames.

On this list of the best coats for petites, you'll find the following, all recommended by reviewers: a down coat, a trench coat, a teddy coat, and a lightweight puffer jacket. Read on to find your favorite (or should I say favorites?), then browse the best petite jeans while you're at it.

1 Best Down Coat Beinia Valuker Women's Down Coat $95 Amazon See On Amazon Though it features a sleek silhouette, this Beinia Valuker synthetic down coat doesn't skimp on warmth. The windproof and water-resistant parka has all the key elements that make for superior winter outerwear, from a faux-fur-trimmed hood to two outer pockets (plus one inside the jacket!) and a two-way zipper closure. Its sleeves are even elasticized to ensure an insulated fit. The best part is, it comes in seven different colors, so you've got options if plain black isn't your thing. What petites say: "I am a petite person [5 foot 2 inches tall] and tend to have a difficult time finding outerwear that fits me! This jacket (XS) fits perfect and doesn't make me look like a little kid wearing adult clothing ... Also, I have pretty large hips for my height, and this jacket fits just right — just enough room for two layers underneath." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

2 Best Trench Coat Wantdo Women's Double-Breasted Trench Coat $50 Amazon See On Amazon Trenches will never go out of style, so this Wantdo coat is a worthy investment — at a great price point, to be honest. A great transitional piece to wear on mild winter days or in between seasons, the double-breasted jacket is made out of a windproof polyester fabric and features classic trench details including a detachable belt and polished button details. It has two pockets on either side, plus a fully-lined interior. Oh, and when you're ready to wash it? Just toss it in your washing machine on a cold cycle. Get it in the pictured khaki color or opt for one of the other options: black, navy, and red. What petites say: "I am [5 foot 4 inches tall], a bit curvy, with a 36 DD chest. I ordered a [medium] and it fits PERFECTLY! It's [not] too fitted or too loose; it's comfortable." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 Best Teddy Coat PRETTYGARDEN Women's Teddy Coat $32 Amazon See On Amazon The teddy coat trend seems to be going strong, and despite its labeled "oversized" fit, this unlined, synthetic fleece number from PRETTYGARDEN is perfect for petites. Its plush fabric resembles a teddy bear — hence the name — and it's clad with a zipper closure and two handy pockets. Like the first option on this list, this coat also has elasticized sleeves for a secure fit. It's available in seven different colors including black. What petites say: "I'm [4 feet 8 inches tall], so very petite ... and I got a medium. [The] length of [the] sleeves [is] almost a little short on me, but I don't mind at all. I love that it doesn't bunch up at my wrists since it is a thicker jacket." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large