Whether you love it or avoid it at all costs, frigid weather can be downright painful if you aren't properly protected. Luckily, the best women's gloves for extreme cold have literally got you covered.

What makes a pair of gloves perfect for tackling extreme temperatures? For one, they have to be waterproof, or at the very least water-resistant. Even if you don't live in a traditionally snowy climate, you're still bound to run into freezing rain or sleet when you're out. And let's face it, wearing damp gloves when you're already cold is more than a little unpleasant.

Another thing to keep in mind is when you'll generally be wearing them. If you're an avid skier, you can pretty much skip the tech gloves and look into multi-layered gloves or a warm, budget-friendly option. But if you're planning on wearing your gloves when you're traveling to work or walking around the city, you may want to consider a pair with textured fingertips so you can still swipe and type on the go.

There are so many options on the market, it can be tough to tell which pairs will keep you warm for the long haul, and which will fall apart the second time you wear them. Here's a round-up of some of the best women's gloves for extreme cold out there to help you narrow down your options.

Pro-tip: You may also need one of the best socks for extremely cold temperatures.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Burton Women's Gore-Tex Gloves $70 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to cold-weather gear, these multi-layered gloves are the best of the best. First, the warmth factor. The removable thermal liner is made with brushed microfiber so it's plush and traps in heat. The two-layered outer shell is made with Gore warming technology, which is heavy enough to keep your hands toasty while still offering ample breathability. Reviewers report these gloves can stand up to temperatures well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. And if that's not warm enough for you, they also feature a hidden pocket where you can store a disposable hand warmer. Plus, even though these heavy-duty gloves are perfect for the slopes, they feature a Toughgrip textured palm so you can hang onto your phone without dropping it in the snow.

2 Best Budget-Friendly Gloves OZERO Unisex Winter Gloves $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable pair of gloves that won't fall apart, these thermal gloves do the trick without compromising on quality. Made with deerskin and polar fleece lining, these gloves are super soft on the inside and feature a textured grip at the palm so you can hold your phone or camera without it slipping. Plus, there's a waterproof layer tucked between the fleece lining and cotton layers for added protection, and the elastic wrist cinch keeps any and all precipitation at bay. Be warned, though the manufacturer advertises that these gloves can keep your hands warm at temperatures as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit, most reviewers disagree, and say they're best for temperatures above 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

3 Best Touchscreen-Friendly Gloves The North Face Women's Etip Glove $45 Amazon See On Amazon These smart tech gloves keep your hands warm while still allowing you to respond to your texts. First, these gloves tackle the cold a little differently than a lot of other winter gear. For one, they're slimmer than a lot of other gloves so you have more functionality in your fingers, but that doesn't mean they won't keep you warm. The four-way stretch fleece fits snugly over your hand and fingers to trap in heat without the added bulk. Then there's the Etip functionality, which includes texture at the fingertips and full palm conductivity so you can use your phone the same way you would if you weren't wearing gloves at all. While these gloves are worth the investment, some reviewers noted that you have to be careful about choosing the right size. If your gloves are even slightly big, they won't keep heat in as well. Be sure to double check the sizing chart before you buy.