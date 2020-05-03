If you want to turn an ordinary salad into a masterpiece, serving it in a wooden bowl will work wonders. The best wooden salad bowls aren't just nice to look at — they're made of denser hardwoods, like acacia, or wood-like bamboo, so they won't absorb too much water from your greens. Acacia wood is particularly durable and sturdy, while bamboo is a more lightweight material. But since a wooden salad bowl is about aesthetics, picking one out is mostly going to rely on personal taste.

Wooden salad bowls come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and are sold individually, in sets, and sometimes with matching serving utensils. If you are providing salad for multiple people, a large wooden serving bowl will work wonderfully. But if you are more interested in swapping out your everyday salad bowls with wooden bowls, look for a set of smaller, individual bowls.

Once you have your bowls, make sure you wash them by hand and dry them immediately to prevent them from warping or cracking. Periodically, you can apply mineral oil to your bowls to keep them in top condition.

Ready to find the perfect wooden salad bowl? I’ve got you covered. These four wooden salad bowls are hits on Amazon because they are high in quality — and high in style.

1. A Large Wooden Salad Serving Bowl Lipper International Acacia Wave Serving Bowl $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This Lipper International wooden serving bowl will surely be a showstopper on any table; the unique shape and gorgeous acacia wood make for a combination that can't be beat. Beyond looks, though, this wooden bowl is super functional. At 12 inches in diameter and 7 inches in height, the bowl is generously sized, and the high sides will ensure that salad won’t fly out as it's tossed. With more than 670 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, reviewers are more than pleased with the quality of this wooden serving bowl. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Well made, large enough for a huge salad which I'm fond of making. [...] It's perfect for my needs & makes a nice presentation when entertaining."

2. A Wooden Salad Serving Bowl With Matching Utensils Aidea Acacia Wooden Salad Bowl Set (3-Pieces) $44 | Amazon See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this Aidea wooden salad bowl set has everything you need to serve salad to a group. The handcrafted serving bowl is well-sized at 12.5 inches in diameter and 5 inches in height. And the two matching wooden serving utensils will allow you to easily scoop the salad right out of the bowl. All of the pieces are made of a durable acacia wood, so you can rest easy knowing that with proper care, they will certainly stand the test of time. The bowl is also available in a few different sizes, styles, and colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Exceeded my expectations in terms of quality. Beautiful satiny wood, color as pictured, smooth seams, well crafted, packaged correctly and with care to avoid damage. Can be used as a decorative piece as well as serving."

3. A Smaller Two-Tone Serving Bowl Made Of Bamboo Totally Bamboo Classic Bamboo Serving Bowl $55 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a serving bowl that’s slightly smaller and lighter, this Totally Bamboo bowl is your best bet. At 10 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches in height, this bowl is still large enough to serve up salad to a group, but not so large that it can’t easily be stashed away when not in use. Also, can we pause for a moment to talk about the truly gorgeous design of this bowl? Its end-grain construction has a mosaic look, and the two-tone coloration is truly unique. Since the bowl is made entirely of bamboo, it’s also quite lightweight (under 1 pound). If 10 inches isn't your ideal size, the bowl is also available in 6-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch diameters. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This bowl has a very nice pattern. It feels sturdy, as though it will hold up to a lot of use. Plus, it is made out of bamboo. It has a great look."