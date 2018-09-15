Contrary to popular belief, wool is actually a versatile material that works well in all types of weather — from the coldest to hottest days of the year. Among the best wool socks for summer, you'll find that merino wool is commonly featured. This particular wool has natural temperature-regulating properties that help keep feet dry and odor-free. It also doesn’t feel heavy or itchy like other types of wool, making it perfect for all-day wear. In fact, wool is highly breathable and can absorb as much as 30 percent of its weight in moisture without feeling wet, which is why it's one of the best materials for warm weather.

When shopping for the right wool socks to suit your needs, it's also important to consider the style and cut. You may want thin socks that hide well inside low-cut shoes or thicker socks that stand up to your standard hiking boots. You’ll also want to make sure you read the care label on any pair of wool socks that you purchase, as some need to be washed by hand or line-dried.

Most wool socks are priced higher than your typical cotton blend, but keep in mind that you will likely get more days out of the former before you begin to see any signs of wear.

No matter what your summer plans entail, these wool socks will keep your feet cool, dry, and comfortable through the hottest months of the year.

1 The Best Wool Socks For Everyday Wear FALKE Wool Socks $27 Amazon Buy Now For socks that are sleek and soft enough to be worn all summer long, these FALKE wool socks are a reliable choice. They are made with a lightweight merino wool blend and have smart design features, such as flat seams and additional reinforcement at common stress points. Available in a range of neutral hues, these wool socks work just as well under boots as they do under dress slacks. While they fall on the pricier side, they were designed to be durable, and so they should have a longer lifespan than your typical cotton dress sock. One reviewer on Amazon wrote that these are "worth every penny."

2 The Best Wool No-Show Socks Smartwool Sleuth No Show Socks $14 Amazon Buy Now No-show footie socks are great for keeping your feet cool and dry when you're wearing lower-cut shoes. While some no-show socks have a tendency to slip off the heel and bunch up around the arch of the foot, these Smartwool socks boast two features to prevent that problem: a snug top band and rubber grips on the soles. Made from a blend of merino wool and nylon, these socks are thin enough to wear with most dress shoes.

3 The Best Wool Socks For Hiking Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion $22 Amazon Buy Now Darn Tough is one of the top brands in hiking socks, and this particular pair lives up to the name. With a blend of merino wool, nylon, and spandex, these micro crew cushion socks have the kind of comfortable fit that almost makes you forget you’re wearing them. The micro crew cut means that these socks will rest just above the top of a standard hiking boot. These socks are highly durable — in fact, many reviewers wrote that theirs have yet to give out despite years of regular wear.