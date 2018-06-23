A great pair of socks can change the outlook of your entire day, keeping your feet warm, dry, and blister-free. But, too often, your most-loved socks end up ratty and torn after just a few months of repeated use. That's why the most durable socks are super practical purchase that will save you money in the long run.

Unsurprisingly, long-lasting, tough socks come in a bunch of different styles, many with extra cushioning and support for your feet (that also protect the sock from regular wear and tear). But, as you shop, consider where your socks most frequently wear out. Do you consistently find that you have holes in the toes of your socks? Maybe the heels of your socks wear thin super quickly? Depending on how you walk, your gait, and how heavy-footed you are, your socks will wear out in different areas.

From there it just comes down to which styles you wear most often. You should seek out durable socks in styles you wear most frequently, whether that be no-show socks, a thick pair for hiking, or an everyday sock.

But, if the decision still seems daunting, I've done the research to help you out. Here are some of the most durable socks that are comfortable, strong, and will last for a long time, no matter where you wear them.

Amazon Darn Tough Women's Crew Cushion Socks $21 AmazonBuy Now Made with a unique blend of Merino wool, nylon, and spandex, Darn Tough's hiking socks are seriously strong socks that can stand up to even the most strenuous hikes. Fine gauge knitting keeps this sock intact through multiple washes and wears, and the smooth, performance fit keeps the fabric from bunching and your skin from blistering. Plus, it's antimicrobial, which means it stays odor-free even during long, hot summer hikes, and completely dry in any unexpected rainstorms (or puddles) you may run into on the trail. And, because these socks have a lifetime guarantee, they're a fantastic investment that you'll only have to buy once.

Amazon SEOULSTORY7 Women's Multi Performance Hiking Socks $23-25 (5 Pairs) AmazonBuy Now For just $25, this five-pack of hiking socks is a fantastic deal that is nearly as durable as our overall best pick above. Made with extra cushioning in the heel and ball of your foot specifically to protect against blisters, this sock is comfortable, moisture-wicking, and anti-bacterial. Designed with a Y-heel tab that will hold your sock in place, this sock won't slip down your foot during your hike. And because its material is a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this sock is soft and durable, with stretch to move with you. One reviewer raves, "I bought them for a field expedition in the desert last summer, to wear with my hiking boots. Now I just wear them all the time. They're just really comfortable and sturdy socks."

Amazon Kold Feet Women's Athletic No Show Socks $16 (6 Pairs) AmazonBuy Now These athletic, no-show socks are made with a wicking fiber that controls moisture and odor when you wear them. With extra cushioning underneath the arch of the foot, and extra padding in the back of the heel, this sock is as comfortable to wear as it is long-lasting. The elastic band helps secure the sock to your foot so you won't have to worry about it sliding off or down your foot as you wear it. One fan praises their next-level comfort: "These socks are the most comfortable low cut socks I own. They're cushioned in all the right places, and the ribbing around my instep makes sure these stay in place (and massage my feet whether I'm wearing shoes or not)."