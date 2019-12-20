Bathrobes aren't all special, but the softest robes can soothe and relax you from the moment you slip them on. So whether you wear your robe during your morning routine or around the house all day, you deserve one that you absolutely love.

When picking a robe, you’ll discover that there are lots of different fabrics to choose from. These materials have different weights, levels of softness, and features. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most common:

Terry cloth: Cue the ahhhs. Terry cloth is a super soft fabric that makes for a fantastic robe. A terry robe is extremely absorbent, so you’ll love wearing it right out of the shower (just keep in mind that it might get a tad heavy once it absorbs water). These robes are usually made from Egyptian or Turkish cotton. Egyptian cotton is usually more absorbent, but Turkish cotton becomes even softer and fluffier over time.

Fleece: If you’re looking for both warmth and softness, then fleece is a great pick for your robe material. It traps in heat, and yet, is actually a pretty light fabric. Plus, it’s usually budget-friendly.

Velour: Velour feels like velvet; it’s soft and thick, so it certainly makes for a nice robe. However, keep in mind that velour robes tend to be on the bulkier side.

Silk and satin: Robes made of silk and satin are ideal for lounging around the house. These fabrics are lightweight, breathable, and feel amazingly smooth to the touch, but don’t offer much in the way of water absorption or warmth. If you get hot easily or are looking for an option to wear during warm weather, these materials are your best bet.

Waffle weave: Commonly found in spas and hotels, waffle-weave robes are usually made from cotton. These types of robes are lightweight and absorbent. However, they aren’t usually the softest so you won't find them on this list.

Ready to wear the softest robe imaginable? Check out these five amazing robes from Amazon.

1. A Super-Soft Terry Robe Made From Turkish Cotton TowelSelections Women's Turkish Cotton Robe $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Look up the word “soft” in a dictionary, and you’ll probably find this robe from TowelSelections. Okay, just kidding. But this robe is so soft that it deserves such an accolade, and reviewers on Amazon certainly back it up. With more than 1,900 reviews on the site and a 4.3-star rating overall, it’s safe to say that this pick is highly adored. "I was delighted with this bathrobe. The quality of the fabric is excellent, much better than I expected at this price. Soft and fluffy [...] Love this robe," one reviewer wrote. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this robe is super absorbent, so it’s perfect for wearing fresh out of the shower. The robe should hit below the knee depending on your height and features two front pockets. It's machine washable, too. Choose from a bunch of colors, like classic white or bright blue. Available sizes: XS/S-XL/XXL

2. A Long Fleece Robe For Ultimate Warmth Richie House Women's Fleece Bathrobe Robe $44 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxurious fleece robe from Richie House will make you feel like you are being hugged by a blanket. It’s super warm and cozy, especially with its long length, which should hit somewhere around your ankles, depending on height. Reviewers on Amazon give this pick a stellar 4.6-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews. One person even had this to say: "This is the best robe I've ever had! It is super soft!!!! Did I say soft? I meant SUPER SOFT!!! I can live in it!" This 100% polyester robe features a thick shawl collar, a belted waist, and two pockets in front. It comes in range of color and texture options, some of which even have a hood for additional comfort. Available sizes: S-XL

3. A Velour Robe With A Scalloped Texture Just Love Velour Scalloped Texture Bath Robe $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This robe from Just Love would make anyone feel warm and cozy. It’s made of ultra-soft velour, features a cute mermaid-reminiscent scalloped pattern, and has a fantastic color and size range (x-small to 3x plus). Amazon reviewers have certainly noticed this: They give this pick a 4.5-star rating, with some saying this is their go-to robe. "I was skeptical on ordering this for the price, but I am so happy I did! The fabric is super super soft and so warm! :) The purple and white is what I decided on and it’s actually a really pretty lavender color! I love it," one reviewer wrote. This robe has a belted waist and two pockets. It’s knee-length, but comes in a longer length, too. Available sizes: S-3X Plus