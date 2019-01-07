The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Seen As Intimidating

While being intimidating doesn't necessarily mean that someone should be avoided, there is a certain undeniable quality that comes off when someone carries themselves just a bit more fiercely than others. The most intimidating zodiac signs all have different motivations, but they can come across in similar ways.

Even if you're around confident people all the time, it's still possible to come across as intimidating. "Even for the most outgoing of extroverts, we sometimes encounter someone that is intimidating," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Either their energy, the way they carry themselves, or something about the way they look gives you the impression that you shouldn't approach them, or engage with [...] them in any sort of competition, project, or task, because something about them is overwhelming to you." It makes sense not to want to be seen this way in every circumstance, but since your sun sign is all about the center of who you are, not everyone is going to understand it off the bat.

Whether it's your confidence, your competitiveness, or the fact that you tend to keep walls up — if you're one of these four zodiac signs, you may intimidate people sometimes. But there are always ways to help people understand you better. And if you aren't someone who comes off as intimidating, maybe learning more about these signs can help you understand others a bit better.

Here are the four zodiac signs who are most likely to come off as intimidating, according to astrologers.

If you're an Aries, you may already know that your fierceness may occasionally be intimidating to other zodiac signs. "Aries is ruled by Mars, the God of War and Conquests," Mckean says. "[...] Unless you're the kind of person that thrives on that type of action, it's more than enough to intimidate anyone." Don't forget, however, to show others your sensitive side as well. As the first sign of the zodiac, your gentleness is also something worth valuing.

If you're a Leo, it's likely that you don't often struggle with self-esteem issues. For others, however, the innate confidence of a Leo may be intimidating. "The core of Leo's trait to intimidate is their confidence," Mckean says. "Ruled by the Sun, the big fiery ball in the sky that gives us light, heat, and fun summer days, 'Confidence' with a capital 'C' then becomes Leo's middle name." If you notice others are taking a second to get used to you, remember to show them the sunny and friendly side of your Leo personality so that the intimidation don't last as long.

If you're a Scorpio, it may not be as obvious to you that your love of privacy may end up coming across as intimidating to some. "Scorpios love their privacy and they're bound to have a few secrets," Mckean says. "They like to fly under the radar or keep a low profile and as a result, they have an air of mystique. It's human nature to feel intimidated when we face the unknown." Remember that others may not always know how long it'll take for your walls to come down. When you can, you may want to find ways to show them some deeper parts of your personality.