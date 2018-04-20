On days when the gym feels like a world away, an ab wheel is the type of exercise equipment that can help you get a workout any time, any place, or anywhere. As long as you have access to a flat surface, you're just one step away from a fantastic core workout — all you need is one of the best ab wheels at your disposal.

But not all ab wheels are the same. Not only can quality and construction differ from model to model but there are various features that cater to different fitness levels, athletes, and workout styles. For example, if you’re looking for a more intense and challenging ab wheel workout, you should consider an option with built-in resistance that will help you topple your ambitious fitness goals. Or for a total body workout, you should invest in an ab wheel with foot straps, that you can use to work both your upper and lower body. Then, there are travel-friendly options if you're looking to take your workout on the go, budget-friendly options if you're broke, and the list goes on!

But if you're feeling overwhelmed by your options — don't worry. I've done the heavy lifting for you and found some of the best ab wheels no matter what your individual fitness goals may be.

1 A Super Wide Ab Wheel With Built-In Resistance To Maximize Workouts This ultra-wide ab roller wheel makes the most of your workout time with built-in resistance. Through the interior kinetic carbon steel spring, you’ll encounter additional resistance as you roll out and roll back, so you can further challenge your muscles in order to meet your fitness goals. And thanks to the width of the wheel, you’ll have more stability for multi-directional exercises, allowing you to customize your workouts to the intensity level that you prefer.

2 A Compact, Travel-Friendly Ab Wheel With Arms That Fold Flat With the ability to fold flat, this portable ab wheel is the perfect lightweight workout device to take with you on-the-go. Not only is it small and easily transportable – it also has many features that facilitate a great workout. The dual wheels provide excellent stability, and the traction tread makes it easy to exercise on any surface. This ab roller also has comfort grip handles with finger ridges to prevent your hands from slipping, allowing you to focus all your energy on your workout.

3 A Value Pack That Comes With A Jump Rope, Knee Pad, and Push-Up Bars Included This three-in-one ab wheel kit is a great value to help you meet your fitness goals. The two-wheel ab roller is built with a longer handle pipe that provides anti-slip resistant foam, giving you additional stability and providing excellent support to your body as you roll. The push-up bar also has features that protect against slipping, including anti-slip lines and protective rubber at the bottom, which mounts it to the ground and gives you better support when doing push-ups. Additionally, this value set comes with a jump rope, so you can build cardio into the routine whenever you’d like. Combined with a knee pad that protects your knees from injury when rolling forward and backward with the wheel, this ab wheel will give you the full workout you were looking for, with the comfort and support you deserve.

4 An Affordable Ab Wheel That Gets The Job Done Perfect for any fitness level, this cheap ab wheel features two non-skid wheels and textured rubber-grip handles for extra stability and comfortable use. Even at such a low price, one reviewer said, “It works just as well as more expensive simple ab rollers.” Made of stainless steel and designed to accommodate all experience levels from beginner to advanced, this ab wheel is a great addition to any athlete's workout routine that won't break the bank.