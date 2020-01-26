There's nothing worse than trying to fall asleep, only to be hit with a mega dose of heartburn. It can cause immense stomach and chest pain, not to mention all the precious hours of sleep you miss out on. For a simple solution and a solid night's rest, only the best acid reflux pillows will do.

Here's why: There are a ton of options for "acid reflux pillows" out there, but not all pillows are created equal. To truly relieve the symptoms of acid reflux, be on the lookout for a wedge-style pillow with an incline of at least 6 or 7 inches. A lot of doctors recommend this incline grade because it strikes a perfect balance between symptom relief and comfort. The incline allows gravity to keep your stomach acid immobile, and you still get a good night's sleep.

You also want to consider your own sleeping preferences before investing in a pillow. For example, if you prefer a firmer mattress, a super soft memory foam pillow may relieve your reflux symptoms, but may not feel comfortable as you sleep. And if you're a side sleeper, you'll definitely want to look into a contoured wedge pillow that gives you space to rest your arm.

If you aren't sure exactly which acid reflux pillow you need, don't worry. Here's a round-up of some of the best acid reflux pillows on the market to help you find your perfect pillow.

1. Relax Home Life 7.5 Inch Bed Wedge Pillow Relax Home Life 7.5 Inch Bed Wedge Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this soft wedge pillow help relieve acid reflux, but it actually keeps you cool while you sleep. It comes with a breathable bamboo cover that's removable and washable. Bamboo is naturally cooling, so you won't ever feel overheated while resting with this pillow. The highest point of the wedge reaches 7 inches, and it features 1.5 inches of high-density memory foam on top that you literally sink into for a truly relaxing experience. This pillow has tons of fans for a good reason: It has just the right balance of comfort and support. A Cooling Pillow That Has Thousands Of Fans According to one reviewer: "This is the fifth reflux pillow I've tried (and about $50 less than my last purchase), and I have to say, it's by far the most comfortable wedge to sleep on. Many of the other pillows were either too firm or they hurt/compressed my back. Really happy with the price and value."

2. Xtreme Comforts 7-Inch Memory Foam Bed Wedge Pillow Xtreme Comforts 7-Inch Memory Foam Bed Wedge Pillow $45 | Amazon See On Amazon This deluxe memory foam wedge works so well that even medical professionals give it the thumbs-up. What makes this pillow different than other options is that it's made completely from ultra luxe memory foam. That means there's no central core that can be too firm if you sink too far into the top layer of foam, but it still offers plenty of support. This pillow offers a 30% incline grade and 7 inches of height, so you can feel comfortable, supported, and elevated throughout the night. In fact, many Amazon reviewers say this pillow came recommended by their doctors for acid reflux and really made a difference. A Popular Wedge Pillow Made Of Luxe Memory Foam According to one reviewer: "This is the second wedge I've purchased and the first with memory foam. This one puts the other one to shame. I chose the 7 inch height so I could use this wedge along with the other when I wanted to watch TV while lying in bed. What I didn't expect was for it to be so comfortable for sleep that I no longer use pillows, just this 7 inch wedge. I tend to snore and have acid reflux. Since using this wedge for the last couple of weeks, not only am I sleeping better, but the acid reflux has become less of an issue."

3. Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow $65 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use this high-incline wedge for everything from relaxing in bed to finally catching a good night's sleep. It comes in two separate (but attachable) triangles that you can form into different heights and shapes. You can prop up this high-density memory foam wedge in bed to read, or lay it at a slight incline to relieve acid reflux symptoms. You can even detach the smaller triangle to use as a leg or foot rest. With the option for up to a 12-inch incline, this brilliant pillow system has you covered no matter which way you choose to rest. A High-Incline Option That's Totally Adjustable According to one reviewer: "I love my pillow and I am already sleeping better, breathing better and my acid reflux has taken a dive!!!! My husband liked mine so much he ordered one also [to] watch TV. We are very pleased and shipping was fast. Thank you."

4. Avana Contoured Bed Wedge Support Pillow Avana Contoured Bed Wedge Support Pillow $99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a side sleeper through and through, this contoured wedge pillow is a must. Unlike traditional wedges, this pillow features a series of "waves," or divots, in its design to allow space for your shoulders and arms. It's also topped with ultra high-quality memory foam that conforms to the shape of your body. And with an 8-inch incline, you can be sure that you'll get truly restful sleep every night, no matter which sleep position you prefer. A Contoured Wedge That's Great For Side Sleepers According to one reviewer: "Got this to keep myself propped up due to some nasty nightly acid reflux and I haven't slept this good in ages. I am a side sleeper to keep the reflux at bay but I wake up most mornings on my back now with no sour stomach. The case is soft and the whole thing is comfortable."