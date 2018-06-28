If you've spent any time at all shopping on the internet recently, you've probably noticed that all types of products are jumping on the activated charcoal bandwagon. This black powdery stuff is now in everything from toothpastes to air fresheners, but what does it actually do, and which substances make for the best activated charcoals? It really all depends on what you're looking for.

Typically, activated charcoal is made from either bamboo, hardwood, or coconut shells. It's created by heating these plant materials until they become char. After that, it's treated, or "activated," using various methods in order to increase its absorbency. Thanks to its negative charge and porous nature, it was first used in healthcare to absorb poisons and toxins from patients. Now, it's sometimes used for internal detox, but you're more likely to see it in face masks, soaps, teeth whitening products, water purifiers, and odor-control products.

There are countless magically easy uses for activated charcoal, and if you purchase a pure powder, you can use it for all of them. I've implemented several different types into my DIY beauty and self-care routine, and I have to say, they've all worked as well (if not better) than some of the less-natural alternatives. Here are five of the best-selling activated charcoal products on the market right now, so you can jump on that bandwagon, too.

Amazon Sagano Activated Coconut Shell Charcoal Powder $15 AmazonBuy Now Coconut shell-based activated carbon is better for handling contaminants with a lower molecular weight. You can use it for whitening and detox masks, but it's especially great when it comes to odor removal and the dechlorination of water. That's why Sagano activated powder works well for homemade air and water purifiers, as well as breath fresheners. It's made from quality Indonesian coconut shells to produce a soft, fine powder that absorbs well into DIY recipes. "It will actually start to purify the air as soon as it's exposed," one reviewer writes, so you can simply put it in a canvas pouch or other breathable container to freshen up the air in your car, closet, or refrigerator.