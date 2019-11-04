The 5 Best Adjustable Cock Rings

While most people think of cock rings as instruments for kink, they're actually a great option for people with penises who sometimes find it hard to, well, stay hard. (Cock rings restrict the blood flow to your penis since they sit at the base of the shaft, which can help maintain an erection.) But even if you don't have issues with turgidness, penis rings can be a fun way to experiment with bondage, too. Regardless of what you plan on using them for, the best adjustable cock rings are both a user-friendly and safe option to try out.

Typically, an adjustable cock ring is going to be made out of rubber or silicone, which is what gives them their stretch. Another option, if adjustable-ness is your priority, is to go with a kit that contains different size cock rings, so you can choose one that feels best for you. And while cock rings should be snug, they should never be painful. The second they feel like they're starting to cut off circulation, you should remove them. Rings that are too tight can cause a ton of complications, so my best piece of advice is to choose a variety pick so you can find your ideal size before committing to one individual toy.

Overall, cock rings are a great accessory for both practical and pleasurable purposes. Find the five best cock rings for beginners and experienced users alike, below.

1. Best Basic Adjustable Cock Ring Set TCSR 6 Piece Cock Ring Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're beginning your cock ring journey at square one, it's a good idea to start with a multi-piece set, like this one. It comes with six different size rings, which allows you to find the width that feels right for you. (The rings can also be placed around your testicles for some light bondage play.) Each ring is made of soft, stretchy silicone, so they can accommodate any size penis. They're also waterproof, hypoallergenic, and sensitive skin-safe, making this a great under-$20 option to try out.

2. Best Textured Adjustable Cock Ring YossPoss Silicone Dual Penis Ring $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its unique, rope-like texture, this YossPoss silicone penis ring provides a different type of sensation when slipped onto a penis. It comes with two rings in one, which can be used together on the penis and testicles in a variety of ways (check out the brand's guide to the many ways the rings can be placed). If you're having sex with a partner who has a clitoris, the ring's textured design will provide added stimulation for them, too, as it'll rub against the clit when thrusting. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, the rings are made of super-stretchy silicone, adding to their adjustable factor.

3. Best Textured Adjustable Cock Ring Set Paloqueth Cock Ring Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a true multi-pack experience, pick up the Paloqueth cock ring set. Its four rings come in varying sizes, but also in different textures. There's a smooth option, a ridged option, a spiked option, and a ring with three holes, so you can slip it around your penis more than once or place one ring on your testicles. The silicone material is medical-grade and stretchy, so you get that adjustable feel, and, like with the YossPoss ring, above, the textured design can provide added stimulation if your partner has a clit.

4. Best Adjustable Vibrating Cock Ring IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A vibrating cock ring offers even more stimulation for your partner, if you plan on using it during partnered sex. This one, for example, has an arm that extends from the ring, which is designed to lie against the clit. Not only does it vibrate, but it has a ribbed texture that amps up the sensations even further. And this isn't just a one trick vibrator: it has seven vibration modes, so you can easily switch things up. The ring itself is incredibly stretchy and durable, since it's made from medical-grade silicone, and it's USB-chargeable, for added convenience.