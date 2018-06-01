On any list of the most restorative and beneficial ingredients for your skin, aloe vera would be at the top. Because, whether your skin is dry, red from sunburns, or prone to acne (and thus acne scars), the best aloe vera gels give your complexion a healthy glow while soothing painful burns and hydrating dry skin.

With benefits like improved digestion (when safely ingested), reduced acne and acne scarring, and hydration and sunburn relief, aloe vera is a powerful plant to introduce into your skin and hair care regimens. But what makes for a good aloe vera gel? As you shop, you'll want to look out for the percentage of aloe vera in each gel. As with any active ingredient, the greater the percentage of aloe vera in the formula, the greater the likelihood that you see the benefits it's promising.

Give thought to which areas of your body you'll want to use it on. While aloe vera can be used on both your skin and hair, some aloe vera gels, like an aloe vera gel cleanser, for example, are better for use on your face. Other products, like an all-purpose gel, can be used on your hair, skin, and even in DIY aloe projects like shaving gels, eye makeup removers, and frizz-fighting hair sprays.

Regardless of what you're looking for in a gel, this roundup of the best aloe vera gels is sure to have one for you.

1 The Most Popular All-Purpose Aloe Gel With 2,400 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Amara Organics Aloe Vera Gel $15 AmazonBuy Now What's not to love about an aloe vera gel so well-liked that it's earned 2,400 five-star reviews? This all-purpose aloe vera gel by Amara Organics is beloved on Amazon, and with good reason. Not only does it feature a formula with 99.75 percent aloe vera, it moisturizes skin, relieves painful sunburns and razor burns, and even functions as a leave-in conditioner. Fans rave, "This stuff is like magic... age spots fading, insect bites, pimples, razor burns heal over night." And, at just $15 for this 8 ounce bottle, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck with this gel.

2 The Best Budget Aloe Vera Gel That Soothes And Moisturizes Skin Amazon Nature Republic Aloe Vera 92% Gel $7 AmazonBuy Now For a gel that works wonders on your skin without breaking the bank, look no further than this soothing aloe vera gel. While this option is slightly less potent than other gels on this roundup (it is made with 92 percent aloe vera), you can still expect to see serious results with regular use. Many reviewers praise this aloe vera gel as a miracle-worker when used as a daily moisturizer to quell redness and irritated skin. "My skin has never been this clear," reports one fan. And still others claim this is "the best aloe I've ever used." For just $7, this is also the most affordable aloe gel on this roundup.

3 The Best Aloe Vera Gel Spray With Cucumber Oil For Dry And Sunburned Skin Amazon Earth's Daughter Aloe Vera Hydra Mist $15 AmazonBuy Now Available in a convenient spray bottle, this aloe vera hydra mist from Earth's Daughter is a fantastic buy. Infused with cucumber oil to bring even greater relief to sunburns and dry skin than a simple aloe vera formula, this gel spray is powerful. It's the most potent option on this list (by a hair), made with 99.8 percent aloe vera. Best of all? This comes in a pack of two bottles in different sizes, so you can easily store one at home and one in your purse for on-the-go use. One fan raves, this spray is "an absolute lifesaver and miracle." Enough said.

4 The Best Aloe Vera Gel Face Cleanser That's Perfect For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Nature Republic Aloe Vera Cleansing Gel Foam $8 AmazonBuy Now If you struggle with acne, this daily aloe vera gel cleansing foam is a slam dunk purchase that has a reputation amongst its reviewers for reducing redness, pimples, and scars. For use on your face and neck, this gel isn't quite as versatile as some of the multi-purpose gels on this roundup, however, it performs magic on sensitive or oily, acne-prone skin. One fan says that this gel "really helped heal my acne scars and has prevented acne from growing."