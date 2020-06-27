Though you may be skeptical of the durability of a rug in a high-traffic area like a kitchen, choosing one made with the right material can serve your kitchen surprisingly well. The best area rugs for kitchens are made from flat-weave textures and can add visual intrigue to the space. They can also protect your floors and give feet a soft place to stand when preparing a meal or washing dishes.

Flat-weave rugs are great for your kitchen because they are low profile and durable, and more budget friendly in case you spill food on them — plus, they're perfect in any season. In terms of material, cotton is typically used for flat-weave rugs, and you're likely to find affordable options in lots of colors and patterns. While cotton is easy to clean, it may not be as durable as some other rug materials if it is placed in an area that gets substantial foot traffic. Natural options, like jute, are made from renewable sources and bring visual texture to your kitchen, though they can be tougher to get stains out of than cotton.

Synthetic materials, like polypropylene or polyester, stand up to high-traffic areas and are relatively affordable; they’re also generally flat weaves that won’t snag or shed, and synthetic materials are easily spot cleaned.

To mask occasional spills, look for a rug with an intricate weave or a busier pattern. A non-slip backing is ideal for keeping a rug in place, but you can help any rug stay put by using rug tape, which I’ve listed below.

Area rugs for the kitchen will generally fall into three categories: small mats, runners, and larger area rugs placed under dining tables. Dimensions are listed for each of my picks, but keep in mind many of them come in several sizes, shapes, and colors to suit your taste and space. With all this in mind, keep reading to shop for the best area rugs for your kitchen.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Vintage-Inspired Area Rug That Hides Stains Safavieh Monaco Collection Bohemian Chic Medallion Distressed Area Rug (5 Feet) $68 | Amazon See on Amazon This large area rug anchors a dining table with a bit of color and major coziness factor. The vintage-inspired pattern is timeless, and the combination of its muted colors, distressed effect, and intricate design will mask any stubborn stains. Made of polypropelene, this round area rug also comes in many sizes, colorways, and shapes, including rectangular, square, and runner styles — and is available as small as 2 by 4 feet and as large as 12 by 18 feet. The colors are true to the photos, according to reviewers. It's a highly rated pick with an impressive 4.6-star rating and nearly 3,000 reviews. Reviewers report this rug is durable, easy to spot clean, and soft with a good amount of cushion despite its low pile. A helpful review: “This rug is beautiful on my new floors. The colors blend with my kitchen perfectly and that’s hard to do. It’s softer to stand on than my anti-fatigue mat and cleans up easily. It’s a very good value. Have had many compliments.”

2. An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Sink Rug For Comfortable Standing Kangaroo Original Standing Mat Kitchen Rug (1.6 by 2.6 Feet) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon When shopping for the best standing mat for your kitchen, consider function over form. This highly rated pick with over 5,000 reviews provides soft but supportive cushioning under your feet, so you can stand for a long time — doing dishes or preparing dinner — without feeling fatigued. The synthetic mat has a a thick foam inner layer and a stain-resistant top that reviewers say is made from vinyl or rubber and can be spot cleaned. The extra-thick cushioning helps maintain good posture with soft but steady support of your legs. Beveled edges on the mat and a grippy bottom prevent tripping. The rectangular mat is available in seven different sizes as well as 16 colors and patterns, including gray, brown, and stripes. A helpful review: “[...] These mats ARE THE BEST. They stay in place, clean up with just a damp cloth, do not smell nor are they sticky after a little use. I find I love standing on them (not necessarily because I like to do dishes) but because they are so comfortable. I truly believe that for the price you can not match these mats for their comfort. And they do have tapered edges so no tripping or stumbling over them. They are heavy and well made and do not slip at all. [...]

3. A Hand-Woven Jute Rug That Brings Warmth To Kitchen Decor nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Jute Runner Rug (2.6 by 8 Feet) $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Minimalists may prefer a neutral area rug, and this jute runner instantly adds warmth and texture to a kitchen. The hand-woven braiding on this rug hides dirt and crumbs and you can simply shake them out when needed. Even with all that texture, reviewers report it's surprisingly soft to walk on. This highly rated rug works great as a runner in front of a kitchen sink, but it's also available in several shapes, sizes, and colors including oval, round, square, runner, and ranges from about 2 by 4 feet to 12 by 15 feet. Though the manufacturer recommends shaking off the rug to clean it, reviewers commented it vacuums up great. A helpful review: “We have this rug in our kitchen and it is wonderful! Easy to sweep or vacuum up spilled crumbs and it lays nice and flat (no tripping!). We purchased a round rug pad to go with it as well to prevent slipping and it works together nicely.”

4. A Machine-Washable Cotton Runner That's Easy To Maintain Safavieh Montauk Collection Hand-woven Cotton Runner (2.3 by 10 Feet) $58 | Amazon See on Amazon This hand-woven cotton rug is a great area rug for a kitchen, especially if you prefer low-maintenance cotton. Reviewers commented this rug is easy to clean and report it's machine-washable on a delicate cycle. Plus, the busy pattern hides dirt or stains well. Choose from one of a few options, including charcoal and ivory or ivory and navy. Either way, the tassels add some subtle boho flair and the colorways are classic enough to always look good in your kitchen. It comes in 13 sizes that range from runners and larger area rugs to round rugs. A helpful review: “Looooove this rug in my kitchen. It doesn’t show any dirt and is comfy on my feet. I got some rug tape and a pad cause it wanted to slide around but it’s all good now. Truly love it. Such a steal for the price!!”

5. A Set Of Stylish & Affordable Rugs Tuft Area Rug Set (2 by 3 Feet; 2 by 4.4 Feet) $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of extremely cute machine-washable rugs will instantly make your kitchen look put together while giving your feet a soft place to stand. The cotton rugs have a textured design with tufting and heathered colors that mask stains. Reviewers commented that these rugs looks high-end, especially for their reasonable price. The set comes in a few muted color options, as well as a black-and-white graphic pattern. (There's also an option to buy the cotton runner on its own.) A helpful review: “Great quality, look great in my kitchen. Much better than standard kitchen rugs you find. Comfy to stand on when cooking, cleaning, etc. I get a lot of compliments!”