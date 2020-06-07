Regularly exfoliating your face is an important part of any skincare routine for brighter, even-toned skin. Microdermabrasion buffs away dull skin, and though salon or medical treatments will give the most dramatic results, the best at-home microdermabrasion tools gently and effectively remove the top layer of skin, revealing a smoother, softer face at a fraction of the cost.

Any microdermabrasion machine will polish and slough away dead skin cells, but there’s more than one mechanism for you to consider. Crystal microdermabrasion blasts micro crystals through a wand onto your skin and then the same tool vacuums up the loose particles through a different tube. Instead of crystals, newer diamond-tip microdermabrasion uses an abrasive tip on the tool to exfoliate skin with fewer loose particles to vacuum up. The diamond-tip method can be gentler on sensitive skin and more precise for reaching delicate areas. This method also tends to be more expensive upfront but pays for itself in replacing or stretching out spa visits. Higher quality microdermabrasion machines may have stronger suction power for increased blood flow and collagen production and/or several suction heads for variety. Most machines will have at least 16 inches of mercury (in/Hg), which measures pressure, and more powerful models can have as much as 25 in/Hg suction.

Microdermabrasion scrubs are a more affordable option and may be easier to incorporate regularly into your routine since you can even keep it in your shower. Scrubs work similarly to super-fine crystals by using physical or chemical exfoliant ingredients. Both can be effective, but chemical exfoliants tend to be less abrasive and gentler on skin.

The benefits of microdermabrasion extend to several common skin concerns, including evening out skin texture and tone, reducing discoloration or scars, and deep cleaning pores. With at-home microdermabrasion machines now available for any budget —and the best ones listed below — you can find one that fits into your skincare routine.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Diamond-Tip Microdermabrasion Kit Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool $200 | Amazon See on Amazon For ease of use and effectiveness, this microdermabrasion machine tops the list. In the same way some electric toothbrushes buzz on a timer to keep you on track, this diamond-tip device has a four-minute timer setting and on-screen guide for a foolproof microdermabrasion session. (You can also select a manual setting to use for a longer session.) It provides 22 in/Hg suction power, which is more powerful than your average microdermabrasion device. This highly rated pick comes with two diamond tips, 20 replacement suction filters, and a cleaning brush. The handheld shape of this tool is comfortable to hold, and it has two suction settings (deemed powerful by reviewers) for more dramatic results than some other at-home machines. Its compact size and included storage pouch make it completely doable to maintain your skincare routine even when traveling. A helpful review: “I did a lot of research and was worried about purchasing an “at home” product that would be a waste of money. I will say that I have used this twice and it is very close to what I get at my spa. It is very easy to use and the suction is powerful. I am finding that I can only put it on level 2 for now. It has 2 different heads, 1 for larger areas of body or skin and a smaller for more targeted areas. [...] Overall I am very impressed and my skin feels the same as it does from my professional treatments.”

2. A Budget-Friendly Diamond-Tip Microdermabrasion Machine NEWDERMO Microdermabrasion Machine $46 | Amazon See on Amazon This diamond-tip microdermabrasion machine is surprisingly affordable at under $50. Two diamond tips, including one with a finer tip for delicate areas, are included, as well as three suction heads for treating blackheads, massaging skin, and hard-to-reach areas. The exact suction power on this highly rated machine is not listed and it may not be as strong as some other machines according to reviewers, but the manufacturer still recommends limiting the entire session to about five minutes and getting started on a lower setting (there are three settings in total) before working your way up. A helpful review: “I absolutely love my Newdermo ! I paid $150 to get an actual microdermabrasion facial but this little machine did the exact same thing for a fraction of the price and comes with so many tools for many different skin issues. My sister noticed how good my skin looked and went and bought one for herself. Definitely recommend!”

3. A Super-Affordable Crystal Microdermabrasion Option With A Cult Following Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The exfoliation process has become so accessible and easy to do at home, there's even a drugstore microdermabrasion kit. Neutrogena's version is a bit of a cult favorite with more than 3,000 reviews, and it uses the crystal microdermabrasion method distributed from single-use puffs that are infused with ultra-fine crystals and a massaging applicator. The kit includes a one-month supply based on the recommended three-times-per-week use, and single-use refills are also affordable. The suction power is not listed. One to two minutes on a section of the face is recommended. Reviewers report sometimes using the puffs more than once, and that this kit is delightfully less messy than some other crystal dermabrasion products. A helpful review: “LOVE this product. Instead of spending $200 on a microdermabrasion facial at a spa, I use this every other day and have seen a HUGE difference in my skin! It's softer, my dark spots decrease when using a lightening serum in addition to the microdermabrasion system, and I have less breakouts! Definitely suggest buying this item!”

4. A Powerful Machine With Nine Diamond Tips For A Truly Custom Facial Yofuly Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine $135 | Amazon See on Amazon This spa-quality microdermabrasion machine delivers between 25-27 in/Hg suction power, making it the strongest device on this list, and it comes with nine diamond tips. The varying sizes and levels of grit on the heads can target specific concerns, like acne, large scars, or fine lines. This highly rated pick has several reviews from estheticians who like this machine and use on clients. It's unclear how long it's recommended to use the tool, but you can safely use most machines for a few minutes or up to an hour. A helpful review: “I'm an esthetician and I needed a second machine for my personal use at home [because] I love getting micros regularly. This machine pleasantly surprised me. Excellent vacuum, great tips, easy to operate, feels heavy & sturdy. Love it!”

5. These Microdermabrasion Pads With Nourishing Ingredients Neogen Dermatology Bio Peel Gauze Peeling (30 Pads) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon These microdermabrasion pads offer chemical exfoliation that slough away dead skin cells using ingredients like glycolic acid and lactic acid. There are three different types of pads: green tea, wine, and lemon. And more than 2,000 reviewers say they are so gentle they can be used daily and that they keep skin bright and glowing and can help prevent acne. A helpful review: "After using this 2x a week for a month, the improvement is so significant that even my mother (who is very observant / critical of my skin in the way that only mothers can be) remarked on how much better my skin looks. The discolorations are fading, pores are more refined, and stubborn little bumps on the sides of my nose have disappeared. My complexion is smoother and brighter to the point where I can confidently wear a tinted moisturizer instead of full coverage foundation — which is awesome now that the weather is getting hotter / sweatier."