Whether you're a novice baker or a pro, using a high-quality pan is essential to the baking process. Although baking pans come in an array of shapes and sizes for different projects, there's one thing that all of the best baking pans have in common: durability. No one wants to buy a new baking pan only to see it rust, warp, or leak over time. That's why the best baking pans are made of high-quality steel or aluminum construction that is durable enough to withstand frequent use.

When shopping for a baking pan, you'll have to decide whether having a nonstick coating is important to you. Some baking enthusiasts prefer a nonstick coating on their bakeware as it makes cakes and breads easier to lift out of the pan. Nonstick coatings do have drawbacks, however. You should hand-wash them and avoid touching them with metal utensils in order to preserve the coating. On the other hand, non-coated metal pans are harder to remove baked goods from and can at times be a bit more of a hassle to clean.

But, let's get you ready to bake. For more details on the best baking pans you can buy, scroll to see the top picks below.

1. The Overall Best: Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Square Cake & Brownie Pan Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Square Cake And Brownie Pan, 10-Inch $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a high-quality baking pan at the best price, look no further than this Wilton Performance pan. Available in both square, rectangular, and round shapes in a range of sizes, this Amazon best-selling pan is uncoated and made of durable aluminum with rolled lips so that edges on cakes always come out perfectly straight. Reviewers report back that this pan cooks evenly, so you're all but guaranteed to get a light, golden crust every time you bake. At just $9, this 10-inch pan is a steal. What fans say: "I love these aluminum pans. Aluminum is the best for baking, and these were heavy. Cakes bake evenly in them, come out cleanly (with proper greasing and flouring of course), and they clean like a dream. Great pans!"

2. The Best Set: AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love to bake, then stocking up on a set of high-quality bakeware rather than buying individual pans is often the most affordable route to take. That's why this AmazonBasics six-piece set is such a great deal. It includes two round 9-inch pans, a bread pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, a roast pan, and a baking sheet — all made of strong carbon steel. Even better, every piece in the set has a nonstick coating that's safe to use in your oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. What fans say: "Excellent quality and very nice looking cookware. I needed replacements badly, and I am very happy I went with the Amazon suggested set. You get several pieces for your money, and they are easy to clean and cook with."

3. The Best Sheet Pan: Bellemain Heavy Duty Aluminum Half Sheet Pan Bellemain Heavy Duty Aluminum Half Sheet Pan $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're planning to bake biscuits, pastries, cookies, or something else, this uncoated Bellemain aluminum half sheet pan will get the job done. With the backing of more than 700 Amazon fans, this baking sheet features a reinforced steel rim that won't warp over time, and its high-quality aluminum construction won't rust, no matter how many times you hand-wash it. Reviewers love how heavy-duty this pan is, and that it's the perfect size for roasting and baking meals. What fans say: "Wow, this is quality! I bake a lot and my old half sheet pans were dull and no longer smooth. I decided to treat myself to new ones, found this for a ridiculously low price, ordered with not a little skepticism, got them, used them and have been amazed at the ease of clean up, the heft and performance. Buy these!"

4. The Best Bread Pan: USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan, 4.5 x 3 Inch $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For homemade bread, there may not be a better loaf pan than this 1-pound loaf pan from USA Pan. Also available in 1.25- and 1.5-pound sizes, it's made with aluminized steel with a nonstick coating that's free of chemicals including PTFE, PFOA, and BPA. The ridged edges of the pan help ensure that heat is distributed evenly as you bake, resulting in a perfect loaf of bread every time. Best yet, it comes with a lifetime warranty. More than 1,200 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this pan a glowing 4.8-star rating. What fans say: "These pans are without a doubt the most solid, well-built, and best-performing bread pans I have ever used in my baking life. Just feeling the heft of these pans tell you they mean business! I baked my first loaves yesterday with these pans, and they turned out amazing. I can't recommend these pans more."