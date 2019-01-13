Winter time can have a real damaging effect on our bodies. Our hair and scalps can become dry, our hands can appear cracked and the areas that become damaged the quickest (think elbows and knees), only worsen. But for me (and like for so many of us), chapped lips are the biggest winter skincare issue. So how can you target this age-old problem, and which balms are best for chapped lips?

Point to any lip balm on the shelf and I guarantee you I will have most likely tried it. My lips are eternally dry (no I definitely do not drink enough water) and in the winter... well, forget about it. So for this reason, I've been on the hunt for an amazing balm pretty much since I entered the world.

While there are some amazing ones around, there are also some not-so-impressive formulas that can make lips feel drier and just altogether worse. I've picked out my edit of the best of the best, including products from a bunch of different brands and ranging in prices from £2 to £40.

It's important to remember, however, that as well as using one of these very brilliant lip balms, there are tips you can follow to maintain healthier lips. The first is to drink more water; this will keep you stay hydrated all over, including in your mouth and on your lips. I also recommend exfoliating your lips around once a week, to buff away dry skin and unveil a fresh layer on your lips. You can do this by gently using a toothbrush on the lips in a circular motion, or buying a lip scrub (Lush does some great ones). With that in mind, let's take a look at the five best lip balms for chapped lips.

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm £12 Look Fantastic While the name sounds odd, Dr Lipp's balm is best known for its lip saving qualities rather than those on nipples! It uses completely natural ingredients and is fragrance-free, so perfect for sensitive skin.

Blistex MedPlus Repairing Lip Balm SPF15 £2.69 Boots I opted for this when my lips were really suffering. It's so cheap and yet really effective, with a medicinal flavour and smell. Using jojoba oil, cocoa butter, and menthol, it's ultra moisturising.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips £6 Boots La Roche Posay is known for its soothing properties and for being great at calming down hyper sensitive skin. Its lip balm is no different, making it ideal for the driest of lips.

Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment £10.99 Cult Beauty Using ultra soothing lanolin, you can't go wrong with Lanolips' original ointment. Not only is it brilliant on lips, it can also be used all over as a dry skin salve (think elbows, cuticles, and heels). It's also great for taming brows.