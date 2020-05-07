Making cocktails at home is not only a great way to impress friends and family, but it can also help you save money over time. When selecting the best bartender kit for you, you'll want to choose a set that reflects your skill level: Some professional-level kits come with more than 20 tools, while other cost-efficient options include less than 10. Certain bartender kits are also available in carrying cases for traveling, when others are showcased in sleek display mounts.

When you're in the early stages of learning how to mix a drink — or even if you're a complete beginner — you may want to select a budget-friendly bartender kit that only comes with a handful of basic tools. These kits are generally lower in cost but still offer high quality if you find the right one made from rust-resistant stainless steel, like you'd get with the pricier picks.

But if you plan on learning how to make a range of drinks right off the bat, a more expansive set with advanced pieces like strainers and muddlers may be better for you. Some even come with travel cases — which are great if you plan to take your cocktail skills on the road. And if you're concerned about how the set's going to look on top of your bar, don't fret: Many tools are available in different shades, such as gold, sleek black, and rose gold.

The best bartender kits can help you drink up at home in style. Check out these five picks below, courtesy of Amazon.

1. The Overall Best: A Kit With A Bamboo Stand & Travel Bag barillio Bartender Kit (23-Piece Set) $62 | Amazon see on amazon When you're looking for the best overall bartender kit, you truly can't go wrong with this one. This 23-piece set has almost everything you need including three pour spouts, a muddler, a jigger, six pourer caps, and more. Plus, each order comes with a bonus velvet bag for travel. The tools in this set are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that comes in four glossy shades, and they all fit in a stand that's made from durable bamboo. What fans write: "Great quality, beautiful look, fun to use, and worth the price. Was just gonna buy a muddler and call it good but I now see I was wrong and I'm glad I went with this. If you wanna start having fun and mixing up cocktails at home instead of just at work (if you are a bartender like I) or watching someone make you one, this is the way to go.”

2. This Kit That Comes In A Waterproof Case JILLMO Bartender Travel Kit (11-Piece Set) $63 | Amazon see on amazon If you plan on mixing cocktails outside of your home, this bartending kit should be your top choice. That's because it comes with a convenient waterproof travel case. The set only includes 11 stainless steel tools that (including a shaker, strainer, mixing spoon, and more), but the case itself also features room for three bottles of liquor. The bag inserts are adjustable so they can fit a variety of bottles — and when you're not mixing drinks, you can use the bag as a durable tote. Note: These tools are only available in one shade of stainless steel. What fans write: "We purchased this as a birthday gift and it was a hit! We had a chance to inspect it first, it is really well-designed, the 'backpack bar' design is fun and of good quality, and it has room for everything you'd want for cocktails on the go. This would be a must-have for a glamping adventure, or anytime you are meeting up with a group and want to create a premium cocktail experience. Five stars!”

3. A Fashionable Set With A Canvas Tote That Fits All Your Tools Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (17-Piece Set) $139 | Amazon see on amazon Yes, this 17-piece kit also consists of stainless steel tools ranging from shakers to strainers and pourers. However, it's the only option that comes with a fashionable canvas bag. There are 27 pockets and fixed straps for all of your mixology equipment, and the full-grain leather straps paired with the steel buckles give it a classic look. Each order also comes with an ice bag. However, the tools are only available in one shade of stainless steel. What fans write: "This is truly a great gift for any mixologist in your circle of friends. I have been a bartender for over 30 years and this kit has everything included for a professional or party master."

4. This Set That Spins 360 Degrees X-cosrack Bar Set (18-Piece Set) $50 | Amazon see on amazon This 18-piece bartending set comes in stainless steel as well as rose gold, but unlike the other sets mentioned, this one is displayed on a rotating base that spins 360 degrees. What also sets this kit apart from the rest is that it comes with reusable straws, making plastic options totally unnecessary. What fans write: "I'm a manager at a bar, and naturally wanted to be able to make all the same yummy drinks we make at work, for my friends at family at home! This set is a pretty presentation on my bar, and has truly everything you need to make great craft cocktails at home. Bonus: the stand functions as a lazy Susan! You can spin it around to get the tool you need."