There are few better ways to unwind after a long day than with a hot bath. Or maybe you like to take yours in the morning to mentally prepare yourself for the day ahead. Either way, it’s a ton of fun to experiment with the many aromatic oils and powders that can help with everything from lethargy to insomnia. But if peace and serenity are the name of your game, you’re going to want the best bath salts for relaxing. Bath salts are my preferred method of aromatherapy since they're rich in minerals, help with muscle pain, and leave skin feeling baby-soft.

When it comes to inducing relaxation through aromatherapy, lavender and chamomile are some of the most stood-by scents. Lemon balm and eucalyptus are also popular choices, or you can turn to your own personal memories and experiences. For example: I'm at my most peaceful when I'm in the forest, so when I'm trying to relax, I often turn to Alpine-inspired blends.

As an absolute bath obsessive — I've been known to take two or three a day — I've tried dozens, maybe hundreds, of bath salts by now. From individually-packaged sachets for travel to Epsom soaks that soothe aches and pains, I've compiled my top five favorite bath salts for relaxation, below.

1 The Overall Best Bath Salts For Relaxing: These Lavender Scented Crystals From A Famed German Brand Kneipp Lavender Mineral Bath Salt $17 Amazon See On Amazon Lavender is one of the most popular aromatherapy choices for relaxation simply because it works. Most people love the smell, and it's proven to be effective at reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, and promoting sleep. These plant-based bath crystals from German brand Kneipp are abundant with minerals and infused with pure, high-quality lavender essential oil. Rich in thermal spring salt, they not only help evoke a peaceful state of mind, but also cleanse, detox, and nourish the skin. A quick word about Kneipp, since they're featured on this list twice: Kneipp is my go-to brand for anything bath-related because they're the pioneers of water-based medical cures. Founded by naturopath Sebastian Kneipp in 1821, they continue to produce only the finest plant-based skin care products based on proven scientific research. That is why I just had to include two of their products, the second of which you'll find just below...

3 Best Value: Two 3-Pound Bags Of Eucalyptus & Lavender Epsom Salts That Relieve Aches & Pains Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution, Eucalyptus and Lavender (2 Count) $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, this two-pack from Dr. Teal's is the way to go. For less than $20, you get two 3-pound bags of Epsom salts. One (Soothe & Sleep) is scented with lavender, and the other (Relax & Relief) with eucalyptus and spearmint. Epsom salt is known for its ability to soothe muscles, ease pain, and reduce swelling, so this is the best option for anyone who participates in physically taxing activities or is on their feet all day. I particularly love the Relax & Relief blend because eucalyptus always reminds me of the spa, and if you're congested, the light menthol scent can help clear your sinuses. And with 6 pounds of bath salts total, these two bags will last ages.