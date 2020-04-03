The 5 Best Bathroom Trash Cans
For an item that's used daily in most homes, it’s worth investing in one of the best bathroom trash cans. It’s a little thing, but picking one in the right size and material for your lifestyle can make a meaningful difference.
That said, not all cans are created equal, so consider the following:
- Size: Bathroom trash cans are smaller than those in your kitchen, and the average bathroom trash can holds about 2.5 gallons — but smaller and larger versions are certainly available, too. A larger bin may be preferable if you have more than one or two people using a bathroom, but if you're one to regularly take the trash out, a smaller can will do.
- Features: Some trash cans also have an inner bucket to make emptying it even easier, plus it's an eco-friendly option you can use without a bag. And though many trash cans are round or semi-round, a rectangular bin may be a better fit for a slim spot, like next to the toilet. Trash cans with lids help keep odors from permeating the rest of the bathroom and also help keep nosy pets (or toddlers) out. Bins without lids are convenient for use under the sink (or for those who don't want any barriers to tossing items in).
- Materials: Trash cans made of stainless steel will last a long time thanks to the material's durable nature, and it helps contain odors. Plastic bins, on the other hand, are more lightweight and affordable while also being fairly durable. But if you’re going for a spa-like vibe in your bathroom, you may prefer wood’s natural texture.
No matter your style, keep reading to find the best bathroom trash can for your space.
1. The Overall Best Bathroom Trash Can
Capacity: 1.5 gallons
This stainless steel bathroom trash can looks as good as it functions. Its semi-round shape and compact size allows it to fit neatly in bathroom corners and the goes-with-everything finish resists fingerprints. You can choose from brushed or polished stainless steel, bronze, rose gold, or white.
The lid opens easily when you step on the sturdy pedal, and it closes silently. Though you can use a generic bag or no bag at all thanks to the convenient inner bucket, the brand's custom fit liners are available for a seamless fit, and their bags won’t tear or leak.
With more than 7,000 reviews, shoppers noted that this highly rated pick is a "quality" product and a "perfect size." However, if you're looking for a more compact can for your space, it's also available in a smaller 4.5-liter size.
A helpful review: “I've had this can for some time and am still in awe every time I use it. What can I say, I love things that work really well!”
2. A Larger Stainless Steel Option For Just A Little More
Capacity: 3 gallons
For twice the capacity (and a pretty comparable price to the top pick), this larger stainless steel trash can is a great choice. It's also fingerprint resistant, opens with a foot pedal, and has a soft-close lid — as well as an inner bucket for easy trash removal. It has a rectangular shape with a minimalist look. Reviewers noted this pick is sturdy enough to stay put when opened with the foot pedal, instead of sliding around like some other cans.
A helpful review: “Fairly well made and sturdy. Perfect size for a bathroom!”
3. The Best Budget-Friendly Can With A Lid
Capacity: 1.5 gallons
Looking for a reliable trash can with a lid that fits into your budget? This bin from Umbra has a removable, swing-top lid and is made of durable recycled polypropylene. The black finish is surprisingly modern and seamlessly fits in with different decor styles.
With more than 900 reviews, shoppers commented they love the size and look of this easy-to-clean bathroom trash can. The only downside? It doesn't have a removable bucket.
A helpful review: “This is a great little trash can for the bathroom. The swivel top keeps unsightly trash out of view, and the black color looks clean and simple in our bathroom. Great price, too!”
4. The Best Wood Trash Can
Capacity: 2 gallons
Another aesthetically pleasing option from Umbra is this wooden trash can. The natural-looking texture of the treated wood and its round shape makes a good-looking piece to collect garbage, anywhere. Its 2-gallon size means it can fit into smaller spaces while still holding a fair amount of trash. It has a 4.7-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews, including from one reviewer who commented that the wooden exterior "makes it look like a furniture piece rather than a waste can!"
There's no lid or inner bucket for this trash can, but it does have built-in handles for disposing garbage. Choose from one of eight finishes, including espresso, blush, and natural.
A helpful review: “Really nice! Love how it looks in our bathroom. Sleek, modern design. Love it!”
5. The Best Slim Design
Capacity: 1.5 gallons
The slim, rectangular design of this skinny trash can helps it fit into narrow bathroom nooks or even under the sink. It's made of durable, shatter-resistant plastic that's free of BPA and chlorine.
This bin doesn't have a lid or inner bucket, but it does have built-in handles so you can easily move it around as needed. Reviewers commented that they love its shape, size, and versatility since it can also be used for storage. This highly rated pick comes in more than a dozen colors, too, including black, taupe, and white
A helpful review: “Tucks into a small corner really nicely. Unobtrusive.”