1. The Overall Best Bathroom Trash Can simplehuman Brushed Stainless Steel Trash Can $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: 1.5 gallons This stainless steel bathroom trash can looks as good as it functions. Its semi-round shape and compact size allows it to fit neatly in bathroom corners and the goes-with-everything finish resists fingerprints. You can choose from brushed or polished stainless steel, bronze, rose gold, or white. The lid opens easily when you step on the sturdy pedal, and it closes silently. Though you can use a generic bag or no bag at all thanks to the convenient inner bucket, the brand's custom fit liners are available for a seamless fit, and their bags won’t tear or leak. With more than 7,000 reviews, shoppers noted that this highly rated pick is a "quality" product and a "perfect size." However, if you're looking for a more compact can for your space, it's also available in a smaller 4.5-liter size. A helpful review: “I've had this can for some time and am still in awe every time I use it. What can I say, I love things that work really well!”

2. A Larger Stainless Steel Option For Just A Little More AmazonBasics Rectangle Soft-Close Trash Can $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: 3 gallons For twice the capacity (and a pretty comparable price to the top pick), this larger stainless steel trash can is a great choice. It's also fingerprint resistant, opens with a foot pedal, and has a soft-close lid — as well as an inner bucket for easy trash removal. It has a rectangular shape with a minimalist look. Reviewers noted this pick is sturdy enough to stay put when opened with the foot pedal, instead of sliding around like some other cans. A helpful review: “Fairly well made and sturdy. Perfect size for a bathroom!”

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Can With A Lid Umbra Mini Waste Can $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: 1.5 gallons Looking for a reliable trash can with a lid that fits into your budget? This bin from Umbra has a removable, swing-top lid and is made of durable recycled polypropylene. The black finish is surprisingly modern and seamlessly fits in with different decor styles. With more than 900 reviews, shoppers commented they love the size and look of this easy-to-clean bathroom trash can. The only downside? It doesn't have a removable bucket. A helpful review: “This is a great little trash can for the bathroom. The swivel top keeps unsightly trash out of view, and the black color looks clean and simple in our bathroom. Great price, too!”

4. The Best Wood Trash Can Umbra Woodrow Modern Wooden Trash Can $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: 2 gallons Another aesthetically pleasing option from Umbra is this wooden trash can. The natural-looking texture of the treated wood and its round shape makes a good-looking piece to collect garbage, anywhere. Its 2-gallon size means it can fit into smaller spaces while still holding a fair amount of trash. It has a 4.7-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews, including from one reviewer who commented that the wooden exterior "makes it look like a furniture piece rather than a waste can!" There's no lid or inner bucket for this trash can, but it does have built-in handles for disposing garbage. Choose from one of eight finishes, including espresso, blush, and natural. A helpful review: “Really nice! Love how it looks in our bathroom. Sleek, modern design. Love it!”