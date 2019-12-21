While a subtle bedroom accessory, the best bed skirts can have a surprisingly big impact on your bedroom decor. Bed skirts, also known as dust ruffles, hide box springs and under-the-bed storage. With lots of color and pattern options, bed skirts can match sheets or serve as a contrasting accent.

Bed skirts range from ruffled to pleated, which fit a range of decors. Details and texture, like lace or burlap, can add dimension to your room. However, not all bed skirts are machine washable, and should be washed every season or twice a year, so decide it that's a dealbreaker for you. Most have a bed valance (the part that covers the box spring like a sheet) so in order to wash it, you have to pull the bed skirt out from beneath your mattress; but for ultimate convenience, go for detachable bed skirts, which don't require moving mattresses to remove for washing.

When measuring to get the right bed skirt length, note that most are intended to skim the floor, but you may prefer the skirt an inch off the ground; especially if you have storage under your bed. To ensure you get the look you want, measure the height between your boxspring and the floor.

Alright, it's time to shop the best bed skirts.

1. The Best Detachable Bed Skirt That Comes In Ruffled & Pleated Options Ashton Detachable Bedskirt $60 | Amazon See on Amazon After the first installation, you won't need to lift the mattress again with this pleated detachable bed skirt to remove it for washing. Hook-and-loop fasteners make it easy to remove and just as easy to return to its spot. The polyester-cotton blend is a durable, yet a denser and weightier option. This bed skirt comes in more than 10 shades including beiges, grays, and blues, with your choice of 14-inch, 18-inch, and 21-inch drops and sizes including twin, twin XL, full, queen, olympic queen, king, and California king. What fans love: “Best [bedskirt] EVER. Our two dogs like to walk by the bed and rub along the bedskirt leaving it soiled over time. It detaches easily and washes beautifully. goes back on the bed looking like new.”

2. A Great Budget Detachable Bed Skirt Biscaynebay Wraparound Bed Skirt $16 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 3,300 reviews, shoppers love this wraparound bed skirt with elastic for its versatility and ease; it's so easy to put on and take off without needing to lift the mattress. For a classic bed skirt that goes with any decor, this option comes in 20 colors and patterns, like sage, charcoal, and aqua, to suit your aesthetic. The 15-inch gathered skirt is made of machine-washable polyester, a dense, weighty, and durable fabric that resists fading and wrinkles. It's available in a twin/full, queen, or king. What fans love: “Got this for a full size bed and it was SO easy to put on. These wrap around bedskirts are wayyyyy better than the ones you have to put between the mattress and the box spring! Took me 2 minutes to get it on and looking pretty on my kid’s bed. Will DEFINITELY be ordering more for other beds!”

3. The Best Minimalist Bed Skirt That's Also A Great Value Nestl Bedding Pleated Bed Skirt $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone looking for a modern bed skirt can't go wrong with this tailored pick with more than 3,300 reviews. Instead of traditional ruffles, the smooth microfiber (a form of polyester) skirt with pleats creates a streamlined look. The hypoallergenic, machine-washable polyester material is dense and heavy; it also resists fading, stains, shrinkage, pilling, snagging, wrinkles, and dust mites. It has a 14-inch drop and is available in dozens of colors. This bed skirt is available in a twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, and California king. What fans love: “This bed skirt works perfectly for our guest bedroom. It is contemporary in style and goes with most décor. After ironing I put it on the bed and the look was complete.”

4. The Best Burlap Bed Skirt Greenland Home Burlap Bed Skirt $36 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer a more casual or rustic look, choose this burlap bed skirt, which is tailored and neat with split corners. The natural texture of burlap will bring an organic vibe to your bedroom, but it requires dry cleaning or spot cleaning. This 15-inch bed skirt is available in twin, full, queen, and king. What fans love: “Perfect for the look I was going for. Well made and perfectly tailored.”