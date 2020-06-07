If you dye your hair dark, the upkeep can be intense. If you can't get into the salon right away, your next best bet just might be a great box dye. They've come a long way over the years, and the best blue black hair dyes are really vibrant, last a long time, and can actually be good for your hair.

Before you buy, it's important to consider your individual needs before you grab one off the virtual shelf. For example, if your hair tends to be really dry, you definitely want to search for a nourishing blue black hair dye that's infused with soothing ingredients, like keratin and natural botanicals. Or if you have sensitive skin overall, there are some really great chemical-free hair dyes out there that are gentle on your scalp while they get the job done.

It's also important to consider the exact shade you're after. There are tons of blue black hair dyes on the market, but they do come in slightly different shades ranging from a touch of blue to a vivid overlay. If you aren't quite sure which hue you're after, you can always opt for a semi-permanent blue black hair dye for a lower commitment shade, and go from there.

Ready to find your perfect match? Here are some high-quality blue black hair dyes to help you get started.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme, 22 - Intense Blue Black $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality hair dye has a cult following for a good reason: It gives your locks a vibrant glow and is enriched with three luxe fruit oils — avocado, olive, and shea — to truly nourish your hair while it goes to work. This permanent color also comes in a no-drip, creamy formula that's easy to apply all over, and promises to cover 100% of grays, making it the perfect blue black dye for just about anyone. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on this dye, with many insisting that it's one of the easiest to apply out there. According to one reviewer: "I needed to find a cheaper alternative for $200+ price tag my salon trips usually netted me. After using this product, I dearly wish I would have tried this sooner and saved me some money. It's very easy to apply and I also recommend searching Youtube for Nutrisse color application videos, there are lots of them and some are really good and give a decent idea of what to expect and how to apply, which was a huge visual aid and confidence booster for a newbie like me."

2. The Best For Dry Or Damaged Hair: Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color (3-Pack), Natural Blue Black $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry or damaged hair, this nourishing blue black dye is the solution. Unlike the pick above, this permanent dye is free of ammonia, which is a coloring agent that tends to do the most damage to hair overall. This dye is also enriched with luxe keratin and soothing amino acids, so you're actually deep conditioning your hair as you dye it. Plus, it comes in a pack of three for only $9, which is a total steal. According to one reviewer: "If you are on the fence, get it!! I can’t say much about longevity just yet but with two extra bottles I will freshen it up when I need to. I have paid stylists for years and with twins at home I haven’t had the time/energy to go to salon and now don’t want to spend the $150 it costs to color and cut it each time I go. The $9 I spent is well worth the risk and I am happy with the results. It looks far more natural than anything I have done in recent years."

3. The Best For A Vivid Blue: L'Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color L'Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color, 411 Downtown Denim $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For an extra pop of blue, this vibrant blue black dye is a must. It offers multi-tonal highlights that naturally arise without the extra step of actually bleaching your hair. And, while this dye does have ammonia in its formula, it's also fade-resistant, so you won't have to touch it up as often as you would with other options out there (meaning less exposure to ammonia over time). Plus, it even comes with a shimmery deep conditioner that keeps your hair glossy for weeks after. According to one reviewer: "I LOVE this hair color! This is EXACTLY the color I imagined for myself and I went from a dirty blonde to this. I was quoted 150 for professional services and I just couldn't afford that. but this is $8.50. I left it on 45 minutes for good color development. It's beautiful. There's highlights and low lights. I've bought quite a few boxes."

4. The Best Chemical-Free Option: Hannah Natural 100% Pure Indigo Powder Hannah Natural 100% Pure Indigo Powder for Hair Dye $7 | Amazon See On Amazon For a chemical-free treatment, snag a box of this all-natural indigo hair dye. It works similarly to natural henna, and the kit includes crushed-up indigo leaves, a shower cap, and gloves. To use, just follow the directions to mix the powder into a luxe, creamy paste and apply directly to your hair. Amazon reviewers mentioned that you will need to keep this paste on your hair longer than chemical dyes, but the results are well worth it, and there's zero chance of any damage to your hair. According to one reviewer: "I mix this henna with a red henna for my hair. It give such a brilliant shine. I'll never use hair dye again. I do a [powder] and yogurt mask every 3 weeks. I don't need to reapply because the color fades, it's more just a nice thing that forces [me] to relax. Also it removes any buildup from my hair and gives it a glossy glow I can't get enough of."