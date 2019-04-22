If moisturizing body washes and lotions are still leaving you with skin that feels dry or flakey, a body scrub might be the missing link to your in-shower regimen. Though they don't need to be part of your daily routine, using one of the best body scrubs a few times a week can be game-changing when it comes to achieving baby-soft skin and even preventing body acne and ingrown hairs.

While pretty much every type of body scrub will leave you with smoother, softer skin, there are some that are formulated to treat more specific skin concerns. If you're dealing with body acne or a bumpy skin condition like keratosis pilaris, you'll want to choose a body scrub that contains chemically exfoliating ingredients, like alpha or beta hydroxy acids. These acids work to dissolve dead skin cells and unclog pores, since clogged pores are typically the cause behind breakouts and bumps. For sensitive skin types and self-tanning enthusiasts, look for a sugar-based scrub. The finer granules are gentler when massaged onto skin, and they're also less likely to tear at your fake tan, which can leave you patchy. If you're looking for a body scrub that will leave your skin moisturized as well as soft, look for ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil, and shea butter.

Below, five of the best body scrubs that tackle everything from dry patches and rough heels to body acne and chicken skin.

2. The Best Body Scrub For Acne DermaDoctor KP Duty Body Scrub $50 Amazon See On Amazon This body scrub actually gets applied to dry skin, so it's easy to remember it as the first step in your shower routine. And because the DermaDoctor KP Duty Body Scrub combines chemical and physical exfoliation, it really only needs to be used one to two times each week to notice results. AHAs in the form of glycolic and lactic acids gently work on the skin's surface to help clear away dead skin cells, while azelaic acid clears pores of the dirt and oil that can get trapped and cause body acne. Willow bark extract is also included in the formula, which serves as a gentler, natural form of salicylic acid, and green tea helps to leave skin soothed and refreshed. This is one of the more powerful body scrubs at there, but for keratosis pilaris, body acne, and ingrown hair, there's truly nothing better.

3. A Spa-Like Body Scrub That Soothes Sore Muscles Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Body Scrub (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Dr. Teal’s epsom salt soaks are a go-to for athletes when it comes to relieving sore muscles and helping them recover faster. Their Epsom Salt Body Scrub Exfoliate & Renew formula helps bring that same relaxation to your body scrub, making it a great post-exercise (or post-work day) treat. The magnesium sulfate mineral compound that makes up epsom salts helps to reduce inflammation and draw out toxins, while eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils refresh and calm. Dr. Teal's also included shea butter and jojoba oil in the formula to also leave skin smooth and moisturized after you rinse the scrub away. Plus, it comes in a two pack.

4. The Best Body Scrub For Sensitive Skin Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish $44 Amazon See On Amazon If you're worried about harsh scrubs irritating your skin (or stripping your spray tan), a sugar-based scrub, like this one from Herbivore Botanicals, is your safest bet. While the sugar gently exfoliates, the scrub also intensely hydrates with virgin coconut oil and shea butter, plus Moroccan rose oil to further moisturize and reduce redness. It's also great for sensitive skin because it's free from artificial fragrances and dyes, as well as alcohol, sulfates, and parabens.