If moisturizing body washes and lotions are still leaving you with skin that feels dry or flakey, a body scrub might be the missing link to your in-shower regimen. Though they don't need to be part of your daily routine, using one of the best body scrubs a few times a week can be game-changing when it comes to achieving baby-soft skin and even preventing body acne and ingrown hairs.
While pretty much every type of body scrub will leave you with smoother, softer skin, there are some that are formulated to treat more specific skin concerns. If you're dealing with body acne or a bumpy skin condition like keratosis pilaris, you'll want to choose a body scrub that contains chemically exfoliating ingredients, like alpha or beta hydroxy acids. These acids work to dissolve dead skin cells and unclog pores, since clogged pores are typically the cause behind breakouts and bumps. For sensitive skin types and self-tanning enthusiasts, look for a sugar-based scrub. The finer granules are gentler when massaged onto skin, and they're also less likely to tear at your fake tan, which can leave you patchy. If you're looking for a body scrub that will leave your skin moisturized as well as soft, look for ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil, and shea butter.
Below, five of the best body scrubs that tackle everything from dry patches and rough heels to body acne and chicken skin.
1. The Best Affordable Body Scrub
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk
$8
Amazon
To buff away dead skin cells and restore moisture without the added help of a body wash, this Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk can't be beaten. Each tub contains the brand's signature moisturizing cream with rice bran extract to further smooth and soften the skin, while finely crushed macadamia gently exfoliate. All of the scents smell delicious, and the creamy-but-grainy scrub leaves your skin feeling soft as a baby's.
If the macadamia scent isn't your style, Dove's Body Polish also comes in Pomegranate & Shea, Kiwi & Aloe, and Lavender & Coconut Milk.
2. The Best Body Scrub For Acne
DermaDoctor KP Duty Body Scrub
$50
Amazon
This body scrub actually gets applied to dry skin, so it's easy to remember it as the first step in your shower routine. And because the DermaDoctor KP Duty Body Scrub combines chemical and physical exfoliation, it really only needs to be used one to two times each week to notice results. AHAs in the form of glycolic and lactic acids gently work on the skin's surface to help clear away dead skin cells, while azelaic acid clears pores of the dirt and oil that can get trapped and cause body acne. Willow bark extract is also included in the formula, which serves as a gentler, natural form of salicylic acid, and green tea helps to leave skin soothed and refreshed. This is one of the more powerful body scrubs at there, but for keratosis pilaris, body acne, and ingrown hair, there's truly nothing better.
3. A Spa-Like Body Scrub That Soothes Sore Muscles
Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Body Scrub (2 Pack)
$20
Amazon
Dr. Teal’s epsom salt soaks are a go-to for athletes when it comes to relieving sore muscles and helping them recover faster. Their Epsom Salt Body Scrub Exfoliate & Renew formula helps bring that same relaxation to your body scrub, making it a great post-exercise (or post-work day) treat. The magnesium sulfate mineral compound that makes up epsom salts helps to reduce inflammation and draw out toxins, while eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils refresh and calm. Dr. Teal's also included shea butter and jojoba oil in the formula to also leave skin smooth and moisturized after you rinse the scrub away. Plus, it comes in a two pack.
4. The Best Body Scrub For Sensitive Skin
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
$44
Amazon
If you're worried about harsh scrubs irritating your skin (or stripping your spray tan), a sugar-based scrub, like this one from Herbivore Botanicals, is your safest bet. While the sugar gently exfoliates, the scrub also intensely hydrates with virgin coconut oil and shea butter, plus Moroccan rose oil to further moisturize and reduce redness. It's also great for sensitive skin because it's free from artificial fragrances and dyes, as well as alcohol, sulfates, and parabens.
5. A Body Scrub Worth The Splurge
Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Scrub
$69
Amazon
This Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Scrub might be a bit of an investment, but you can use it on both your face and body, and it only needs to be applied once to twice weekly for the full benefits to kick in. Not only does it gently remove dead skin with the help of polylactic acid and bitter orange, which contains AHAs in the form of citric and malic acids, but it also helps brighten skin for a natural glow. Rose mosqueta oil is included in the formula to nourish skin, and the scrub is also free of potential irritants like alcohol and parabens. You can also use it on your feet and heels to help eliminate any rough or flaky areas.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.