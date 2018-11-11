If you breakout easily or have allergies or conditions like rosacea and eczema, your body wash could be making things worse. Typical body washes tend to be packed with sulfates and other harsh soaps, which means they can easily cause irritation and dryness on your back, chest, butt, and limbs, but the best body washes for dry, sensitive skin can help soothe these irritations and leave your skin clean and hydrated.

Since harsh ingredients can turn your sensitive skin into an itchy, dried-out, it's important to check the ingredients list on your body wash. Things to look out for? Synthetic fragrances, parabens, surfectants, soaps, and foaming agents, like sulfates, which can all exacerbate dryness and sensitivity. Instead, look for more natural ingredients or formulas that are specifically marketed for sensitive skin. Products formulated for babies are also a great choice, since they're extra gentle. This will help with dryness, too, as most of these formulas tend to be nourishing and hydrating.

One point of clarification, though. Just because these formulas are great for sensitive skin doesn't necessarily mean they'll be safe for use on your face. Body washes, especially ones for dry skin, sometimes contain heavier ingredients that could cause breakouts, so be sure to lather from the neck down. Ahead, find five of the best body washes for dry, sensitive skin you can buy.

2 The Best French Pharmacy Shower Gel Bioderma Atoderm Gentle Shower Gel, 3.3 oz. $10 Amazon See On Amazon Most shower gels tend to be drying, but not this one. A classic French pharmacy favorite, it was specifically formulated for dry, sensitive skin and can even help with eczema, itchiness, and scaly patches. It's hypoallergenic and totally soap- and paraben-free. Instead, it uses gentle moisturizing ingredients, and even though it appears blue, it doesn't contain any artificial colorants. For dry, sensitive skin, Bioderma's Atoderm line goes above and beyond; the entire range helps strengthen your skin's lipid layer, which tends to be weakened in these delicate skin types. This actually benefits your skin in the long run by helping it maintain a healthy moisture level. Other sizes: 3.3 ounces (travel), 6.7 ounces (jumbo)

3 The Best Drugstore Body Wash (And Also The Best Value) Dove Sensitive Skin Nourishing Body Wash, 22 oz. $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a no-frills option that won't break the bank, this is the pick for you. This customer-favorite cleanser from Dove is often recommended by dermatologists as being a great buy for dry and/or sensitive skin, because it's hypoallergenic and soap- and sulfate-free. The nice thing about this body wash is that it's one of the rare non-drying formulas that still creates a nice foamy lather. In addition to being an all around solid cleanser, it also contains a technology trademarked by Dove called NutriumMoisture, which is the key to how this body wash leaves your skin so smooth and soft. The best part? For just over $20, you'll get four 22-ounce bottles, so this one-time purchase will last you a year or more. Other sizes: 34 ounces (pump bottle), 12 ounces (two pack)