Let's face it: There's nothing worse than moving. Between packing up all your stuff to lifting awkward, heavy boxes, it's not exactly the most pleasant task. Luckily, the best boxes for moving make the job way more efficient so you can get through it and enjoy your new home.

When searching for moving boxes, it's important to consider the rooms you need to pack up. A box that works well for your kitchen may not necessarily be the best fit for your home office. For example, you'll want to treat fragile dishes and glasses with extra care, so you'll want to look for boxes with special inserts to hold fragile items in place. On the other hand, these kinds of inserts are too restrictive for the documents you'll need to pack up in your office. In that case, a file storage box may be best.

Another thing to keep in mind is the storage situation at your new place. While it's important to consider eco-friendly moving bins, they may not work if you don't have the space to store them after you're moved in. Depending on the space in your new home, traditional cardboard boxes and a roll of packing tape may be all you need.

No matter which way you go, it's important to choose the best boxes for moving for your situation. Here's a round-up of some of the best options to help make moving day as easy and effortless as possible.

1. The Best Basic Set Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes Mover's Value Pack (30 Boxes With Supplies) $50 Amazon See On Amazon It's pretty much a given that everyone needs a basic set of moving boxes. What's great about this set is that it takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect sizes. This set comes with five small boxes that are perfect for packing heavier, fragile items like glass decorations, albums, or books. The 20 medium boxes are great for appliances, shoes, and toys, and the five large boxes will easily hold your towels and bedding. On top of that, this set also comes with other key moving essentials — a roll of packing tape and a black marker for labeling — so it's easier than ever to pack up and hit the road.

2. The Best For Your Kitchen UBOXES Kitchen Moving Box & Supplies Kit (4 Boxes With Supplies) $50 Amazon See On Amazon These heavy-duty boxes with inserts are perfect for hauling fragile dishes and glasses to your new home. This set comes with four premium boxes that won't sag in the middle. It also comes with four foam inserts for protecting glasses and dishes, and two cardboard inserts so you can keep any fragile items from bumping up against each other. Bonus: There's also 55 yards of packing paper, packing tape and a dispenser, and a marker so you have everything you need to keep your valuables safe.

3. The Best For Your Bedroom UBOXES Large Wardrobe Moving Boxes (3-Pack) $39 Amazon See On Amazon These large wardrobe boxes make moving thick sweaters and jackets a breeze. These three boxes measure 40 inches tall and feature a metal hanging bar inside each one. To pack, all you have to do is transfer your hanging clothes straight to the box and fold over the top to protect your clothes from dust and dirt. There's even room at the bottom of the box to pack additional accessories and shoes, so you can literally transfer your entire closet into a box and be done.

4. The Best For Important Papers & Documents Bankers Box File Storage Boxes (6-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Moving papers from your home office doesn't have to be a mess with these sturdy file storage boxes. Each box features double-wall construction, so it can hold a ton of papers without buckling in the middle. At 15 inches wide and 12 inches long, these boxes are the perfect size for standard- or legal-sized papers, and also have plenty of room for manila or hanging folders. Plus, the easy-lift lid stays securely attached as you move so you don't have to worry about loose papers escaping.