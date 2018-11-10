When searching for thrifty ski gear, you should be able to feel confident that you're not sacrificing quality for price. If you're shopping for the best budget ski gloves, it helps to first consider the different elements that go into a winter glove:

Shell: This is the part of the glove that's responsible for preventing water, snow, and wind from penetrating the inner portion, so you'll want to make sure this piece is 100 percent waterproof. Look for strong synthetic fabrics or partial leathers that have been treated with a fully-waterproof coating.

This is the part of the glove that's responsible for preventing water, snow, and wind from penetrating the inner portion, so you'll want to make sure this piece is 100 percent waterproof. Look for strong synthetic fabrics or partial leathers that have been treated with a fully-waterproof coating. Insulation: Your ski gloves need to have synthetic loft or some other type of warm, fluffy material inside to help trap body heat. Look for well-known, high-quality insulation, such as Thinsulate, Thermolite, PrimaLoft, or genuine goose down. Stay away from anything with cotton.

Your ski gloves need to have synthetic loft or some other type of warm, fluffy material inside to help trap body heat. Look for well-known, high-quality insulation, such as Thinsulate, Thermolite, PrimaLoft, or genuine goose down. Stay away from anything with cotton. Liner: Since this is the layer that makes direct contact with your skin, you want it to be soft and comfortable. Look for materials like fleece or brushed microfiber. Also, it's best if the liners are removable. This makes them easy to clean, plus you can remove the shells if you need to cool off a little.

Aside from these, you may want to consider other helpful features, like a closure system or cuffs to keep out snow, palm grips, touchscreen-enabled fingers, and wrist leashes. To help you with your search, I've gathered the best ski gloves for women that will keep your hands warm without breaking the bank.

1 The Overall Best Budget Ski Gloves MCTi Ski Gloves $21 Amazon See On Amazon Made with warm, 3M Thinsulate, these popular budget ski gloves have over 250 reviews on Amazon. The interior features waterproof inserts that wick moisture and dry quickly, helping your hands stay warm and cozy. The section in between the thumb and index finger is reinforced with polyurethane leather that adds durability while also aiding grip. Both the index fingers and thumbs have touchscreen compatible material, making it easy to use your phone without taking off your gloves. Available in four colors, these gloves also boast wristbands, nose wipes, and high-quality buckles. Available Sizes: Small - Large

2 The Runner-Up Gordini Women's Aquabloc Down Gauntlet Gloves $39 Amazon See On Amazon These gauntlet-style ski gloves are a great example of high-quality material and fantastic technology coming together at a great price. They're constructed from 96 percent nylon with a bit of spandex for stretch, resulting in a waterproof, breathable fabric that's comfortable and warm. The insulation boasts 600 fill power with 70 percent real goose down and synthetic loft on the palm. As for the cuffs, they showcase a gauntlet design, so you can pull them over your ski jacket and cinch them down tightly to keep snow out. Available Sizes: Small - Large

3 The Best Value Phibee Unisex Ski Gloves $16 Amazon See On Amazon These ultra-value ski gloves aren't going to be the top-performing option, but if you just want something affordable for the occasional ski trip, they're a superb choice. The water-resistant, windproof polyester shell blocks out the frigid weather, while the cozy fleece lining feels great against your hands. They feature an adjustable wrist-strap closure system with zippered pockets on the back that make it easy to stash money or a car key. All told, they offer solid cold-weather protection at great price. Just one sizing note: The small and medium sizes are intended for kids, while the large and extra large sizes are meant for adults, so keep that in mind when ordering. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

4 The Warmest Ski Mittens Burton Women's Prospect Mitt $25 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with mid-weight, Thermacore insulation and Burton’s patented DRYRIDE double-layer fabric, these high-quality ski mittens deliver great value at a reasonable price. With your fingers right next to each other, these mittens make the most out of your body heat and will be warmer than most gloves. Plus, they have removable fleece liners that are soft and cozy. The fully waterproof membrane on the outer shell and tough-grip palms help make it easy to hold onto anything from your phone to your ski poles. If that's not enough, these mittens are also touchscreen-compatible. Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large