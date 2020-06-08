When calcium (a primary ingredient in limescale) builds up around your fixtures, the average cleaning solution likely won't cut it. The best calcium removers, on the other hand, can get your bathroom, kitchen, or outdoor area looking like new again, but before you purchase any calcium removers, consider the best consistency and formula for your needs.

Calcium removers come in a wide selection of consistencies, including liquids, pastes, and scouring sticks. They all have their pros (and cons), but for the most part, liquids are easy to apply, pastes are especially concentrated, and scouring sticks work without unwanted odors or chemicals.

No matter the consistency, these formulas aim to break down hard minerals, either on a chemical level or a physical level. Most options claim to be relatively harmless, but if you're concerned about harsh ingredients and fumes, opt for a scouring stick or a more natural formula instead.

Ready to get your kitchen, bathroom, and beyond sparkling? Here are the five best calcium removers the internet has to offer.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Calcium Remover Spray: Lime-A-Way Bathroom Cleaner Spray Lime-A-Way Bathroom Cleaner Spray $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something simple, fast, and effective, look no further than Lime-A-Way. The formula sprays on with ease and loosens up calcium deposits without scrubbing. You can use it on sinks, fixtures, tubs, tiles, showers, and glass, and it'll even remove soap scum and rust while you're at it. So far, over 500 reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating. And while the name says bathroom, plenty of customers say that it works well in the kitchen and beyond, too. Quantity: 32 fluid ounces One reviewer wrote: "This was the only product that took calcium stains off a new stainless steel laundry tub. No scrubbing required. I spray it on and check the morning after and all residue is gone. Will order again."

2. The Best Value: CLR Cleaner CLR Cleaner $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who have a lot of fixtures to clean, have hard water that's a recurring issue, or are just looking for a purchase that'll save them money in the long run, fan-favorite CLR cleaner comes in a gallon jug. CLR stands for calcium, lime, and rust, and needless to say, this formula tackles all of it. It's also septic- and plumbing-system safe. Quantity: 1 gallon One reviewer wrote: "This is the only thing that I have found that works on the calcium deposits inside the toilet from this terrible water in Las Vegas."

3. The Best Scouring Stick: Pumie Hard Water Remover Stick Pumie Hard Water Remover Stick $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The Pumie earned its fame because it effortlessly removed hard-water rings from buyers' toilet bowls when nothing else would — but it's also great for scouring away calcium on your sinks, tubs, showers, and tiles. The pumice stone head scrapes away buildup while the long handle gives you leverage and reach. That said, it's designed to work without scratching ceramic, porcelain, or metal, and it's a great choice for those who want to avoid odors and chemicals. Quantity: 1 stick (5 by 1.24 by 1.24 inches) One reviewer wrote: "I love this thing! I have had rings in my toilet for a few months that won't come off no matter how hard I scrub but sitting with the pumice stone for 10 minutes with minimal elbow grease and it looks like a brand new toilet bowl. Plus I used it on my sink - there was calcium build up or something along the back of our bathroom sink that was there when we bought the house over a year ago, and it came right off with this guy!"

4. The Best Natural Calcium Remover Paste: The Eco Gurus Cleansing Paste The Eco Gurus All Purpose Cleaner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It comes in a concentrated paste that works on just about any job around the house — but The Eco Gurus' all-purpose cleaner is environmentally friendly, biodegradable, made from natural ingredients, and won't harm pets or children. As a result, it's a safe way to clean calcium, soap scum, and other buildup off of faucets, tubs, sinks, showers, glass, grills, and even pots and pans. Last but not least, a little goes a long way and each order comes with a free sponge. Quantity: 250 grams One reviewer wrote: "I used it to clean the bathtub and the results were amazing [...] I always have issues cleaning the shower doors but with the EcoGurus paste I was able to clean all water marks and the glass is shining. The scum around the faucet which is always hard to clean came out with such ease."