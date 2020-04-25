Whether you want to sleep, lounge, read a book, or simply watch the world go by, hammocks are the perfect tool for getting your relaxation on. But if you plan to go camping, there are several features to consider that your home hammock might not have. Generally speaking, the best camping hammocks share three common qualities: durability, portability, and easy assembly. To find the right hammock for you, let's dig into the specs.

Durability: Although cute macrame hammocks look adorable on your porch, they're not ideal for a night outdoors. You want something thick and durable like ripstop nylon or polyester. If it's been treated with durable water repellent (DWR) finish or another waterproof coating, even better. Portability: You typically don't move around much with your household hammock but your camping one gets thrown in backpacks and lugged all over the place. For that reason, it should be lightweight and extra portable. Look for compact options that stuff down tightly and come with carry sacks. Top-notch camping hammocks can range from 1 to 14 pounds, but it's better to stay on the lighter side if you anticipate walking. Easy Assembly: Camping hammocks need to be easy to put up and take down. Carabiners, rope suspensions, D-rings, and nylon straps all make it easier to quickly assemble and break down.

In addition to these features, there are two qualities to consider that camping hammocks share in common with their urban counterparts: comfort and security.

Given these considerations, check out the best camping hammocks below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Camping Hammock Kammok Multi-Purpose Water-Repellent Hammock $69 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about it: Made with 40-denier ripstop nylon, this heavy duty camping hammock is extremely durable yet weighs just 1.2 pounds, making it the most lightweight option on this list and one that can be transported with ease. Not only that, the breathable material is treated with DWR waterproofing coating so that if you leave it overnight, it won't get soaked with dew and mist. It's UV-resistant to prevent fading and extremely comfortable, according to reviewers on Amazon. It comes with double wire gate carabiners to keep it secure while suspended, with patented carabiners and Dyneema reinforced racer slings for additional support when it hangs. A water-resistant sack is included for easy portability. One reviewer says: "I LOVE THIS THING! I had a chance to use this at Round Valley in NJ for a week long camping trip. It is compact, lightweight and seems extremely durable. I use the Python straps (sold separately) and setup literally takes about 20 seconds. I have back problems and was afraid this product and my back would not get along but that was not the case. Absolute comfort! This thing is built like a tank!"

2. The Best Budget Option Bear Butt Camping Hammock $35 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a high-quality option that won't break the bank, this wallet-friendly choice is one of the best camping hammocks under $50. Although priced in the budget range, customers say it's durable and feels exceptionally secure. The hammock weighs just 1.5 pounds and is constructed with silky 75-denier nylon taffeta that's cozy and soft while still offering structure and support. The panels boast triple-stitching reinforcements and it comes with tactical-grade rope suspensions and sturdy D-rings for hanging. The hammock folds and can be stored and carried in an included sack with a drawstring top. One reviewer says: "Very easy to setup. Comfortable like you wouldn't believe. Found time over Memorial Day on a camping trip to take two afternoon 'siesta's'. Light fabric, easy to re-package in what looked like too small of a storage bag."

3. The Best Two-Person Hammock KLYMIT Traverse Hammock $89 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about it: For folks who like to lounge together during their wilderness excursions, this double hammock is the perfect option for couples or besties. Unlike most hammocks that feature a three-panel design, this one is made from just two panels which makes it tougher and sturdier. Not only that, the reduction in stitching increases comfort too, and prevents it from sagging and stretching out over time. The breathable 75-denier polyester hammock weighs 1.8 pounds and can be packed down into a tiny ball and stored in its accompanying drawstring sack for easy portability. Plus, it comes with a set of straps with 18-inch daisy chains and two strong carabiners. As a bonus, the company makes specialized sleeping pads (which you can buy separately) that perfectly fit inside it. One reviewer says: "This is a roomy and awesome hammock, great for camping or for lounging in the backyard. It's pretty light so doesn't add a ton of weight to a backpack, and is a nice way to get off the ground or just relax for a while. It's easy to set up and take down, and the fabric feels durable. Dries pretty quickly if caught in a rainstorm, too. It feels so comfortable and helped get rid of some back pain from camping."

4. The Best Splurge Hammock ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters Skyloft Hammock $128 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about it: If you do a lot of camping and feel like splurging on the Cadillac of outdoor hammocks, this two-in-one option from ENO (Eagles Nest Outfitters) is hard to beat. It's made with unbelievably soft ripstop nylon that has 140 deniers (please read: extremely durable) yet it's exceptionally lightweight, too. The whole thing only weighs 2.9 pounds and it can be stuffed into an easy travel bag for moving on the go. It has two stretchy cargo pockets and the stuff sack doubles as an integrated pillow (so you can stuff a hoodie inside of it). It comes with nautical-grade hanging lines and aluminum wiregate carabiners. ENO is considered a favorite brand among camping experts and this hammock won GearLab's Editors' Choice for Day Use award. One reviewer says: "Best portable hammock ever!"