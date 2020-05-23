Dogs, kids, and snacks are the triple threat of a spotless car. Whether you can't stay away from those crumbly granola bars while you're on the road, or your pup never stops shedding, the best car seat covers literally have it covered.

First thing's first: Before you pick out a cover, you want to consider the material it's made from. For example, if you tend to spill your coffee on the daily (like me), you definitely want a waterproof car seat cover that protects your seats from stains and odor. A waterproof cover may be your best bet for kids and dogs, too. On the other hand, if you want something that's extra comfortable for long drives, be on the lookout for a seat protector made from soft, breathable fabric blends.

You also want to consider which seats need the most protection. A great bench seat cover may be exactly what you need to protect your leather seats from your toddler or puppy, but if you're the culprit behind the mess, you may want to invest in a pair of matching seat covers for your front seats. Or even better: Protect all your car seats with a full set.

Lastly, keep your eye out for machine-washable options. All the best seat covers will be easy to clean, and most often can be thrown in your washer and dryer so you can quickly launder them and get them back onto your seats.

Keep scrolling to find everything you need below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall: FH Group Universal Fit Flat Cloth Bucket Seat Covers FH Group Universal Fit Flat Cloth Bucket Seat Covers (Set of 2) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of reviews insist that these car seat covers are the best of the best. For one, they're made with a breathable fabric blend that's soft yet doesn't feel too stuffy when your car is warm. They also stretch to fit flawlessly over any standard bucket seat, and they even come with a separate headrest cover so your seats look uniform from top to bottom. If you happen to spill, these covers are easily removable and machine-washable. Plus, in a set of two, these premium seat covers are a great deal. According to one reviewer: "OK, I don't usually write reviews, but this product is worth the time. Only on real close inspection, probably actually sitting in the car, can you really even tell these are covers. The material feels like, maybe a scuba wetsuit would. Comfortable actually. Especially at the current price point... For [less than] $20 I'm a big fan."

2. Best Waterproof Cover: AULLY PARK Universal Waterproof Car Seat Cover AULLY PARK Universal Waterproof Car Seat Cover $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy-to-install option you can throw on after swimming or sweating, this waterproof seat cover is the solution. It's made from a durable EVA and polyester blend that wicks sweat and spills so they never sink into your seat, causing unwanted odors. It also fits any standard bucket seat, and it's really easy to take with you on the go. Just roll up this cover and toss it into your bag. When you're ready to use it, simply unroll it, clip it to the headrest, and you're ready to drive while keeping your seats dry and clean. This is a bit pricier than other options on this list, but reviewers have insisted it's well worth the money. Bonus: This is also machine-washable. According to one reviewer: "It works! It holds moisture and doesn’t leak through to your seats. It holds up over time. Six months in and it’s still in the condition as when I purchased it. It [also] doesn’t mess up your seats—it doesn’t melt or warp when left in a hot car (I’m in south Florida. It’s hot pretty much every day)."

3. Best Bench Cover: BDK BDSC-278 All-Protect Neoprene Bench Seat Cover BDK BDSC-278 All-Protect Neoprene Bench Seat Cover $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This bench seat cover protects your backseat from all kinds of snacks and spills. It features a soft, poly-blend layer on top and a neoprene lining on the underside that's completely waterproof. That means that not only is this cover comfortable, but its inner lining will actually absorb any spills before they ever touch your seats. This cover protects both the back and bottom of your seats, is machine-washable, and really easy-to-install. According to one reviewer: "It has slots for the seat belts/ kid seat. The unit is all one piece, so if there is a wet dog or bathing suit, no slippage—very good protection. It's thick enough to do the job, but thin enough that we can leave it in place and fold up the rear seats in the Tundra."

4. Best Complete Set: BDK OS309 PolyPro Car Seat Covers - Full Set BDK OS309 PolyPro Car Seat Covers - Full Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer that all your upholstery match, this complete car seat set is a must. The entire set is made from a premium polyester layer that's soft and allows for maximum ventilation so you don't overheat on long drives. The set also comes with two bucket seat covers, a split bench cover, and five headrest covers so that every square inch of your seats are covered. On top of that, the whole set is a great deal at only $24. According to one reviewer: "[Twenty-four] bucks for new seat covers? For front and back seats?? I was extremely skeptical but I figured I could always send them back if they didn't work. Well I'm keeping them! They look really nice!! There might be a couple of wrinkles here and there, but not too noticeable to write home about. BUT STILL, 24 bucks for these covers are well worth it."