Chances are your smartphone is never more than an inch away. After all, you can use it for everything — watching movies, FaceTiming, taking photos that look candid but are heavily planned. (Or is that just me?) If you can relate, then you also probably know that throughout these activities, it can be exhausting to hold your phone up, which is why you need one of the best cell phone stands to do all the work for you.

If you're searching for a sleek, lightweight stand that will hold your phone up when you’re watching a movie or chatting with a friend, there are plenty of stands out there that will get the job done. There are also tons of phone stands with with specialized features — like a dock that allows you to charge your battery or a stand that attaches directly to your desk to free up space.

The best cell phone stand for you will depend on your specific needs. Minimalists will love the tiny cell phone stand that attaches to the back of your phone and can go with you anywhere. But if you're truly on the move, a car cell phone mount might be just what you need to secure your device to your dashboard so you can navigate without taking your eyes of the road.

No matter what type of cell phone stand you're looking for, you'll find a great one on this roundup of the five best phone stands on the market.

1 The Classic Cell Phone Stand That's Great For Desk, Countertops, And Nightstands This cell phone stand will display your phone at the ideal height and angle for all of your activities – FaceTime, checking emails, watching videos, referring online recipes while you cook, and more. Compatible with many smartphone models including iPhones and Androids, this cradle is a sleek and suitable addition to any space, including your office, nightstand, kitchen counter, or dining room table. The smooth and lightweight design makes it easy to move from place to place, and a cut out in the back provides a useful hookup for your charger. And with anti-skid rubber cushions on the bottom, your surfaces will be totally safe from scratches and your phone will have an elegant place to rest above the clutter.

2 A Tiny, Multi-Functional Cell Phone Stand That Sticks To The Back Of Your Phone Designed with a durable material and an easy installation process, this phone ring stand not only prevents your phone from falling out of your hands, it’s also an easy way to rest your phone at a comfortable angle without having to carry a separate phone stand with you. The phone grip supports 360-degree rotation and 180-degree flipping so you can adjust it to your preferred position, and the strong (and reusable) adhesive can firmly and simply attach to any flat surface of your phone or phone case. The ring stand also doubles as a cable winder, so you can wind your earphone cords on the ring to minimize knots and tangles. Suitable for all types of smartphones and tablets that have a smooth surface, this is the perfect on-demand stand for when you’re on-the-go.

3 A Car Cell Phone Stand That Attaches Right To Your Windshield Or Dashboard With a 360-degree flexible ball head, this car phone mount can be adjusted to the perfect angle for viewing your GPS and keeping your phone in a secure place, so you can put all your focus on getting safely to your destination. In addition to the swivel ball head, the adjustable arm also provides easy phone accessibility by pivoting up and down and offering great extension. Through the powerful suction cup and sticky gel pad, as well as the special design structure, this car mount can attach easily and securely to your dashboard or windshield – even remaining stable and unshakable when you hit potholes or rough bumps in the road.

4 A Clip-On Cell Phone Stand With A Flexible Gooseneck That You Can Adjust Using a durable clamp, this solid-grip phone desk mount attaches directly to your desk and frees up plenty of space while still keeping your phone right at your fingertips. With a rubberized grip that holds your device firmly in place, and a 360-degree rotation that allows you to view your notifications, messages, emails, and videos at any angle, this is the perfect phone stand to provide you with a spacious and hands-free experience while you’re working.