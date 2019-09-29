Every once in a while, there comes an ingredient whose multitasking benefits inspire a whole crew of products. Chamomile extract is one of those ingredients, and it's beloved in the hair-care industry for its natural ability to nourish the scalp, strengthen hair, and, even more impressively, brighten blonde tones. In fact, the best chamomile shampoos can help extend the life of pricey color treatments because of the way they enhance highlights and boost shine.

One of the most popular uses for chamomile shampoo is to brighten blonde hair, since chamomile extract contains apigenin, a natural yellow pigment found in chamomile flowers. Because apigenin lightens blonde hair without ever penetrating the cuticle, you don't have to worry about it drying or damaging your hair like peroxide- and ammonia-based products can. But chamomile shampoos aren't just for blondes. Because chamomile has natural anti-inflammatory benefits, it can also help soothe irritated scalps and therefore, potentially even reduce dandruff. That, coupled with its shine-enhancing abilities, make chamomile shampoo a wonderful choice for all hair colors and hair types.

Ahead, find five of the best chamomile shampoos to try now. You'll find an option for every hair type and every budget, including a shampoo for babies, a sulfate-free formula, and an all-natural pick that helps boost volume.

1. The Best Chamomile Shampoo For Blondes & Light Brown Hair Klorane Shampoo With Chamomile $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Klorane shampoos are a staple in French pharmacies, and this fan-favorite chamomile blend was designed to intensify any blonde highlights in your hair, whether natural or color-treated. Ideal for blondes and lighter-hued brunettes, the Klorane Shampoo With Chamomile also helps soften hair as it gently cleanses, detangles knots, and enhances shine. Reviewers rave about what a deep but gentle clean it delivers and particularly love its fresh botanical scent. "Yeah, this shampoo is pretty awesome. I dye my hair ash blonde, I have natural medium brown hair, and this stuff really keeps my hair bright and actually diminishes any brassy or copper tones of my hair," commented one reviewer. Another customer wrote, "Definitely helps my highlights! Easy on the hair & really cleans my scalp. My highlights are lasting longer now that I use this shampoo!"

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Chamomile Shampoo For Blondes John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo $9 | Amazon See On Amazon While all chamomile shampoos will help brighten lighter shades, John Frieda's Sheer Blonde Shampoo amps things up a bit. In addition to chamomile flower extract, the brand has included its own lightening complex which uses a blend of citrus ingredients. The ammonia-free and peroxide-free blend was specifically developed to gradually and gently deposit yellow tones, resulting in a brighter blonde shade that stays fresh for longer. For more moisturizing benefits, John Frieda included cocamide mea (made from the fatty acids in coconut oil), sunflower seed extract, and grape seed extract in the formula. While the shampoo is gentle enough to be used daily (or however often you wash your hair), you'll want to pair it with the brand's matching conditioner for best results.

3. The Best Chamomile Shampoo & Conditioner For Shiny Hair Herbal Essences Shine Collection Shampoo & Conditioner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a chamomile-based product that's less about lightening and more about leaving hair glossy, this Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner duo is a great, affordable drugstore option. Using a blend of chamomile, aloe, and passion flower extracts, the shampoo and conditioner help leave hair smooth, shiny, and soft. They also come packaged in huge, 33-ounce bottles that'll last you ages, so you're getting a great value.

4. The Best Chamomile Shampoo For Volume Kiss My Face Big Body Shampoo $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Another option for all hair colors, the Kiss My Face Big Body shampoo focuses on enhancing volume as well as shine. This is almost like a lighter, everyday version of a clarifying shampoo, as it really deep cleans the scalp, which is not only beneficial for treating dandruff, but can also help make hair look fuller and healthier. Made with a blend of all-natural, botanical ingredients, the formula is also vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. "I have very fine, dark blonde hair; after washing it with my old shampoo my hair was left flat and unappealing [...] After using this shampoo from Kiss My Face [...] my hair was left shiny, soft, and fluffy. It definitely boosted volume in my hair significantly," reported one reviewer. Another wrote, "After one wash, my hair is dramatically smoother, softer, and fuller!"