If you want to keep all of your smart devices powered up and ready at a moment's notice, investing in one of the best charging stations is the way to go. These handy hubs make it easy to charge multiple devices at once, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and even smartwatches, without hogging up all of your precious outlets.

Using charging stations also helps you stay organized by keeping all of your gadgets in one place. You can use them to hide those ugly charging cords and keep your desk or nightstand clutter-free.

When you're shopping around for the best charging station to use, consider port compatibility and how many devices you need to charge at once. Most hubs feature standard 2.0 or 3.0 USB ports, so if you have a USB-C device like a MacBook you'd like to hook up, you'll need one with USB-C compatibility.

And then there's the question of capacity. Some charging stations have two or four charging options, while others have six or more. So, it’s important to decide if you'll be mostly charging phones or a laptop, tablet, and smartwatch, too. Charging speed is also an important consideration. For fast but device-friendly charging, look for 2.4 amps per port speeds.

With all those considerations in mind, these are the best charging stations on Amazon to help you free up your outlets and keep your gadgets organized.

1. The Best Overall Charging Station Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock & Organizer $30 Amazon See On Amazon The Simicore charging station is a multiple-device charging hub that's compatible with both Apple and Android devices. It includes two short Lightning cables for Apple and two Micro USB cords for Android to reduce the unsightly appearance of dangling wires while charging. All four ports feature 2.4 amp power for speed. This station also has a minimal design with dividers to separate and hold up all of your tablets and smartphones while charging. Each clear stand separator has a built-in LED that lights up to signal that it is charging, so when the light goes off, you'll know that it's fully charged and ready to go. Plus, with its anti-slip rubberized base, all of your smartphones and tablets are held securely in place until you need them again. Fast, with status LED lights, and convenient, this is a great choice for most tablet and smartphone charging needs. Compatible with most Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, and more.

2. The Best Budget Charging Station Vogek 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station $19 Amazon See On Amazon The Vogek six-port USB charging station is a budget-friendly hub with a modern look and plenty of functionality. This small charger is barely more than 3 inches across, with a round disc shape that saves tons of desktop space. It features six smart USB ports that can detect your device type for optimal charging. The bottom of the disc is lined with anti-slip silicone rubber to help it stay put on your desk while freeing up outlet space. With its 4.65-foot-long power cable, you can reach far across a room. Plus, it’s available in six different colors from black to purple to complement just about any space. Its portability and price make it ideal for both travel and home use. Compatible with Apple iPhone 7, SE, 6S, 6S Plus, 6 Plus, 5, 5C, 5S, Apple iPad Pro/Mini/Air, Samsung Galaxy S7, S6 Edge, S6, S5, S4, S3, Note 7, 5, 4, and more

3. The Best For iPhone And Apple Watch Users Belkin Powerhouse Charging Dock $73 Amazon See On Amazon If you're an Apple Watch user, this Belkin charging dock is for you. This dock shares Apple's sleek minimal design, an upright stand to charge your iPhone, and a watch holder with built-in magnetic charging so that you can charge both devices at the same time via a single cable. There's also an adjustable dial to make the Lightning connector more easily accessible depending on your case. It will look as great on your nightstand or in your office as your watch does on your wrist. Compatible with most Apple iPhones including XS, iPhone XS Max, XR, X, and 8 Plus, as well as Apple Watch Series 4, 3, 2, and 1

4. A Fan-Favorite Charger With A Long Cord Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger $23 Amazon See On Amazon For easy-to-access fast charging and freedom to reach across a room, the Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger is a fan-favorite with a 4.8 overall rating on Amazon after more than 2,500 reviews. Shoppers loved the 5-foot detachable cord, with room to comfortably use your device on your sofa or bed, and its PowerIQ technology, able to automatically determine the type of equipment that's plugged in and send the right amount of power for high-speed charging up to 2.4 amps per port. This compact gadget even prevents damage to your devices from overcharging and power surges with Anker's built-in protective system that's been UL certified. Compatible with most iPads, iPhones including XS, XS Max, XR, X, and 8, 7 , and 6 models, Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, Note, and Edge, Nexus, and HTC devices