It's never too late to learn how to play a musical instrument, and the guitar is a great place to start. But if you aren't sure what to look for while picking the best cheap guitar for beginners, don't worry — you have options. The ideal starter guitars come in learning bundles with tuners, straps, picks, and more. Prices may vary, but the amount you'll spend on your chosen guitar will probably depend on how it's built.

To be able to grow with your new guitar, you'll want to look for a durable, full-size model that's between 36 and 40 inches long. Most affordable acoustics around this size are made with laminated wood (aka pressed plywood), while pricier options are constructed with solid wood. Some musicians claim that solid wood produces a better sound, but others suggest that the wooden makeup of your guitar isn't too important for beginners. Similarly, cheaper electrics are usually made with basswood, as opposed to high-end rosewood and alder.

While shopping, think about your skill level and goals before deciding which accessories you need. Do you want to learn how to change and tune your strings right off the bat? If so, you might want a bundle that comes with tuners, pitch pipes, helpful DVDs, and more. Also, if you're planning on taking your guitar on the road, you may want to opt for one that comes with a travel bag.

Whether you're trying to learn all the basics or just play your favorite songs for fun, these guitars will have you more than covered.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: An Acoustic Bundle Under $50 Best Choice Products Beginner Acoustic Guitar Kit $47 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to get the best bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with this acoustic that comes in a beginner's bundle. The full-size guitar is 38 inches long, and each order comes with the following accessories: a guitar pick, shoulder strap, pitch pipe, clip-on digital tuner, travel case, and extra strings. Unlike the other guitars featured on this list, this one is also available in four colors: brown, black, natural, and pink. However, the brand hasn't disclosed whether it's made with laminated or solid wood. What fans write: "The guitar is stunning in black, though light in weight, and is the perfect size for any child or teen, or even adult for that matter as a beginning guitar. It plays so effortlessly and is so light, I wouldn't mind having one myself as a travel guitar."

2. A Pricier Fender Bundle For Committed Students Fender Squier Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle $180 | Amazon see on amazon This bundle by Fender, a trusted company known for its high-quality guitars, is perfect for beginners who're confident that they'll stay committed. Sure, this acoustic is pricier than the first — but it's made with laminated mahogany wood and boasts a slim neck that's easy to play, per the company. The exact length of the guitar isn't disclosed, but it's advertised as a full-size option. Plus, each order comes with a travel bag, tuner, strap, instructional DVD, as well as extra strings and guitar picks. What fans write: "This was a great deal. I am a beginning guitarist but I have always wanted to play, and I wanted a quality guitar to learn on. I didn't know much about guitars, but I knew a Fender would be quality. It arrived on schedule and in perfect condition. A quick lesson on tuning using the included electronic tuner and I was ready to go."

3. This High-Quality Acoustic That Comes Alone YAMAHA Solid Top Acoustic Guitar $150 | Amazon see on amazon If you're just looking for a quality guitar without all the extra add-ons, this option from Yamaha is a great choice. Coming in at 39 inches long, it combines quality with value. The high-quality acoustic is built with solid spruce on top and laminated mahogany sidings, giving you the best of both worlds for an affordable price. This guitar is also available in a deluxe pack that includes picks, strings, a tuner, and more — but it costs an extra $50. What fans write: "Just a great guitar for the price. Yamaha makes excellent instruments, and this is no exception...it plays really well, it stays in tune, and it has a truss rod and a solid top. It's a really nice starter guitar that will last a long time."

5. This Electric Guitar Set That Comes With An Amplifier RockJam Electric Guitar Bundle $105 | Amazon see on amazon This affordable 39-inch electric guitar set is also built with durable basswood, and it boasts a glossy finish that's available in black and red. It also comes with an amplifier, which is great deal for those starting off. The amplifier even has a headphone output for quieter practice sessions. The bundle also includes a travel bag, extra strings, a carrying strap, and three picks. And at just over $100, this pack is a total steal. What fans write: "This is a really good package for a beginner like myself. I think I can learn to play at my own speed without having to spend a fortune."