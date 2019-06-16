Dimensions: 29 by 20.25 by 12.5 inches

What's great about it: This TravelPro suitcase is hands down one of the best checked luggage for suits thanks to its special built-in compartment that keeps garments protected. The exterior is made with top-grade ballistic nylon construction with a strong, scratch-resistant coating. The 360-degree spinner wheels move effortlessly, and the main handle features a smooth, contoured grip. The carry handles on the top and side are made with durable leather that adds an attractive touch. On top of all of that, it has a zippered mesh pocket inside as well as secure cross straps to keep clothes from wrinkling.

What fans say: "Very glad I purchased this bag for my recent solo trip to Europe ... I needed a bag that would hold everything I needed to bring for the nearly two weeks I would be traveling. This did the job admirably, and the fact that it's light but very sturdy and roomy made it a pleasure to pack and to roll along beside me. It didn't tip and it held everything I needed easily. It was a pleasure to use."

