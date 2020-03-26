Pulling any old knife out of your drawer to slice cheese can lead to crumbling, dragging, smooshing, or slices that are too thin or oddly shaped — not ideal. But finding the best cheese slicer takes a little bit of thought. For example, you'll want to consider what kind of cheese you plan to be slicing, and you'll also want to check out the safety features, adjustability, and material of the slicer.

Cheese Types

Cheeses can be hard, soft, or anywhere in between, and each kind requires a different types of slicing for the best results. For that reason, we've categorized our picks based on cheese types. Here's a cheat sheet of those types, with a few examples:

Soft: brie, Camembert, Roquefort, goat cheese, blue cheese

Semi-soft: Havarti, Munster, Port Salut

Medium-hard: Gouda, Jarlsberg, Emmental, Gruyère

Semi-hard: cheddar, Mahon, manchego, Colby

cheddar, Mahon, manchego, Colby Hard: Parmesan, pecorino, Grana Padano

If you're a dedicated cheesemonger, you may want to get a slicer for each type of cheese — a possibility, since many slicers are under $20. But if you're looking to save storage space and money, you'll want to opt for a more versatile slicer that may not be quite as precise, but still gets the job done.

Other Features To Look Out For:

Non-slip grips and ergonomic design can help increase safety, while materials like rust-resistant zinc alloy and stainless steel will ensure durability. An adjustable blade or wire is also nice to have, since it gives you a little more versatility. And last, you'll want to choose between a handheld slicer — which has the benefit of being compact — and a board slicer — which is bigger but gives you more slicing precision.

To help you narrow down your choice, here are five of the best cheese slicers — all available on Amazon.

A Versatile Handheld Slicer For Soft To Semi-Hard Cheeses Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The adjustable stainless steel wire on this rolling cheese slicer gives you the benefit of precision: make paper-thin slices or adjust it to make thicker slices up to 1/4 inch. Keep in mind, though, a flat head screwdriver is required to loosen the side screws to make any adjustments — an extra step that may be a drawback for anyone looking for something low maintenance. It's not dishwasher-safe, but the zinc-alloy body is made to last, and — always important — the slicer is super affordable. Safety Features: none

none Materials: zinc alloy body, stainless steel wire

zinc alloy body, stainless steel wire Adjustable: yes Fans say: "I love this adjustable cheese slicer. No more cut knuckles from grating cheese for sandwiches - I can cut nice thin slices with this."

The Best Board Slicers For Semi-Soft To Semi-Hard Cheeses With A Wooden Board Prodyne 805B Beechwood Cheese Slicer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This wire cheese slicer is set on an attractive beechwood base with rubber feet on the bottom to enhance safety. The stainless steel wire guarantees a clean cut on semi-soft to semi-hard cheeses, and the included replacement wire means you don't have to invest in a new slicer if it snaps or warps over time. And you do have the option of adjusting the slicing thickness by simply moving the cheese on the board. Measuring in at 10x6 inches, it does take up a fair bit of storage space, and it's not dishwasher-safe, as extended time in water can split the base. Safety Features: non-slip rubber feet

non-slip rubber feet Materials: beechwood board, stainless steel cutting wire

beechwood board, stainless steel cutting wire Adjustable: yes (reposition cheese) Fans say: ""I love this thing! It makes slicing cheese so much easier. I have a pretty good knife that I was using to slice off cheese. But, it doesn't hold a candle to this cheese slicer." With A Marble Board Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this marble cheese slicer elegant, it's also nonstick and helps keep runny cheeses intact as marble is a temperature-regulating material that will keep everything cool. The slicer comes with two replacement stainless steel wires, and the non-slip rubber feet on the bottom of the board keep it firmly in place. Measuring 8x5 inches, it's a tiny bit smaller than the above choice, but still requires dedicated storage space. It's not dishwasher-safe, and marble is also more fragile than wood and can be harder on wire or other blades you might use on the surface. Safety Features: non-slip rubber feet

non-slip rubber feet Material: marble base, stainless steel cutting wire

marble base, stainless steel cutting wire Adjustable: yes (reposition cheese) Fans say: "The heavy marble base keeps things steady while the wire slices thru so clean and easy. Cleanup is really easy, and although I've never needed them, it comes with extra wires in case one of yours breaks. Really nice cheese slicer for the price."

The Best For Semi-Hard To Hard Cheeses Boska Holland 357600 Copenhagen Cheese Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel cheese slicer is best for semi-hard to hard cheeses, making it more limited as far as the cheese spectrum goes. But since it's so compact and affordable, it just might be worth adding to your arsenal, no matter what. The hollow, ergonomically-shaped handle makes the slicer lightweight and easy to handle — perfect for slicing Manchego. And while it's not adjustable for thickness, it is dishwasher-safe, so post-party cleanup is a breeze. Safety Features: ergonomic handle

ergonomic handle Material: stainless steel

stainless steel Adjustable: no Fans say: "The slicer is very easy to use and the slices are uniform - with minimal practice. As noted in some reviews, its is lightweight, but it appears to be quite sturdy and should prove durable for its intended purpose."