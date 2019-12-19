While some knives are intended for specific uses, a chef (or chef's) knife is a super versatile tool. Whether you’re a beginner or pro, the best chef knives on Amazon can handle lots of tasks, including slicing, dicing, and mincing. But selecting the right blade for you and your kitchen requires taking some time to consider which style and size would best suit your needs and lifestyle.

Japanese-style versus German-style chef knives

The most common chef's knives usually fall into two categories, Japanese and German styles, though some knives combine aspects of both types. Choosing between these two styles is a matter of personal preference; the key is to pick one that is most comfortable for you to maneuver.

A Japanese chef's knife is usually lighter and sharper than a German-style knife. This type of knife has a very thin blade without much of a curve to it, so it is a good pick for delicate tasks like cleanly cutting veggies. However, a Japanese chef's knife is more prone to breaking or chipping (especially if you use it on heavy-duty jobs). German-style chef's knife: A German-style chef's knife is usually thicker and bulkier than a Japanese pick. It also tends to be on the heavier side. This type of knife has more of a curve on the cutting edge, which facilitates the rocking style of chopping. A German chef's knife is a good choice for big tasks like breaking down a chicken, though it can really be used for anything.

Blade size

The blade of a chef's knife range from 6 to 14 inches long. Choose the size that's the most comfortable for you. If it’s too long, you might find the knife difficult to maneuver, but if it’s too short, your cuts might be inconveniently short, too. Generally speaking, an 8-inch blade is the sweet spot, because it’s long enough to halve large vegetables, but short enough that most home cooks are still able to feel in control. All of the picks on this list are 8 inches long, but some are also available in other lengths.

Chef's knives can cost hundreds of dollars — but they certainly don't have to. While some pricey picks are certainly top-of-the-line, there are also some really solid chef knives in a far lower price bracket. To help you narrow down your options, here are five of the best chef knives on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Chef Knife Mac Knife MTH-80 Professional Hollow Edge Chef's Knife (8-Inch) $145 | Amazon See On Amazon This chef's knife from Mac is the perfect pick for everyday use, and it’s the blade that really makes it stand out from the rest. The blade is thin — just 2.5 mm — and has dimples to help the knife easily glide through sticky foods like potatoes, apples, and summer squash. Striking a middle ground between Japanese and German models, the Japanese-made knife weighs in at a light 6.5 ounces and features a pakka wood handle. Reviewers on Amazon say this pick is well worth the price because it can perform nearly any cutting job, and with ease, too. "This knife is everything I've ever looked for in a knife. For the price, you are getting such a quality piece. The knife is well balanced, has a nice rock, and is SUPER SHARP. I am so happy we invested in this piece," one reviewer wrote.

2. The Best Japanese-Style Chef Knife Shun Classic Chef’s Knife (8-Inch) $150 | Amazon See On Amazon Handcrafted in Japan, this Shun chef's knife is not only beautiful to look at, it’s also super comfortable to use. The blade is made with a Damascus layering technique, so the blade has an impressive 69 layers of steel in total. This feature is key because it helps to reinforce the strength and durability of this pick. Despite all of these layers, the knife is still really light — just 7.2 ounces — so it's easy to maneuver. Amazon reviewers give this knife a 4.6-star rating, with more than 700 reviews. "This knife makes me wonder why I didn't buy it sooner. It is super sharp and makes cooking so much more fun. I look for excuses to use it! The knife is beautiful. The weight and feel are just right for me. [...] I use it every day," one reviewer wrote. If an 8-inch knife isn't quite to your liking, this pick also comes in a shorter 6-inch size and a longer 10-inch size.

3. The Best German-Style Chef Knife Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef’s Knife (8-Inch) $170 | Amazon See On Amazon This hefty chef's knife from Wüsthof is truly a workhorse in the kitchen. The knife features a sleek black handle (made from a synthetic material that resists fading and discoloration) with a double bolster for exceptional balance. And the blade? Well it’s forged from a single block of high carbon stainless steel (instead of being stamped by a machine), so it’s super strong. All of these features add up to a heavier knife — almost 9 ounces, total — but this doesn’t seem to bother Amazon reviewers, who awarded this pick 4.6 stars overall. "Wow! I have some great knives which I love, but THIS one is incredible - Weighted and balanced with perfection, very ergonomically correct, extremely sharp, etc! It is my new prized possession! I tested it on some raw chicken thighs and it cut like a hot knife through butter," one reviewer explained. If an 8-inch blade isn't quite right for you, this pick also comes in 6-, 9-, and 10-inch sizes, too.

4. The Best Chef Knife Under $50 J.A. Henckels International Classic Chef's Knife (8-Inch) $55 | Amazon See On Amazon This J.A. Henckels International chef's knife is part of a lower-priced line from a well-known company that's been around since the 1700s. But don’t assume the cheaper price automatically means low quality; this pick is a solid, well-made knife that Amazon reviewers adore. "It is nicely weighted and really comfortable to work with when you have a lot of chopping to do. [G]reat price and is well worth it," one reviewer wrote. The German-style knife is forged from stainless steel and has a traditional triple-rivet handle that is thin, yet ergonomic so it’s comfortable in your hand. The knife is heavy, weighing about 10.4 ounces, so keep that in mind before purchasing. Heavy blades aren't necessarily bad — they can certainly hold their own against tougher chopping jobs — but some people prefer a lighter blade. The knife claims to be dishwasher-safe, but it's best to hand wash your knives if you can to avoid causing damage.