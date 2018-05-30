Whether you are trying to deal with skin issues that have recently cropped up, or just attempting to unwind after a long day, sometimes a face mask is the perfect cure. Anyone with a good mask library probably has a few different formulas on rotation. But the product you should definitely have in your medicine cabinet? One of the best clay masks.

Scratching your head about which one to pick up? You're not alone. That's why I've rounded up some fan-favorite formulas, and will break down exactly what they're good for.

But before I introduce you to your new mask mate, take note: A lot of people steer clear of these kinds of masks because they hear that they're drying. And while that can absolutely be true, that result has more to do with how you use the mask — not the formula itself. Instead of allowing the clay to get completely flakey, make sure to rinse the mask before it dries all the way: You will still get the full benefit of the mask's ingredients without the itchiness and tightness.

Now settle in. We've got the best clay masks on the market straight ahead, and they're only a click away.

1 The All-Around Best Clay Mask Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $9 AmazonBuy Now For a powerful formula at the fraction of the cost of name brands, the Aztec Secret Indian healing clay mask is a must-buy. Heralded by makeup gurus, celebrities, and Amazon reviewers alike, this clay mask deeply cleanses pores, tightens skin, and banishes blemishes like nobody's business. Best of all? It can also be used as a body mask, which means you can kiss your bacne buh-bye. And while this mask comes in powder form that may take a little extra work upfront (you mix your own mask with apple cider or water), you won't find a better-reviewed formula that delivers such amazing results, especially at such an unbeatable price.

2 The Best All-Natural Clay Mask Amazon Herbivore Blue Clay Detoxifying Treatment Mask $22 AmazonBuy Now Herbivore's Blue Clay Detoxifying Treatment Mask is made with all-natural ingredients, so you can feel good about the quality of the product you're putting on your skin. And while you can spread this stuff all over your face when you're in need of some serious rejuvenation, I actually love this mask as an overnight spot treatment. The blue clay helps reduce redness and puffiness, taking the air out of any zit you throw at it overnight, while the rose geranium essential oil in the formula serves as an anti-inflammatory to balance your overall complexion. It's a mini miracle in a jar.

4 The Best Peel-Off Clay Mask Amazon First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask $17 AmazonBuy Now Clay masks can, unfortunately, be really messy. But the folks over at First Aid Beauty have solved that problem with their Skin Rescue Purifying Mask. After the red clay is done purifying your skin, all you've got to do is gently peel the mask off. No rinsing means no mess — just perfectly cleansed pores. Not to mention, its formula is packed with skin protectors like glycerin to hydrate skin, and an antioxidant booster that helps protect the surface of your skin from environmental aggressors.