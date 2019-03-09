In theory, cock rings (aka C-rings) are a pretty simple accoutrement for good sex. They're rings made of silicone, stainless steel, nylon, or leather that are usually worn around the shaft or the base of the penis to promote longer-lasting erections and intense orgasms. But, while cock rings might seem pretty intuitive to use for some, finding the best cock rings for every penis size can actually be a lot harder than it seems.

Although some manufacturers size their rings from small to large, most cock rings are measured by diameter, meaning the measurement across the widest part of the hole in the ring. If you're shopping for a ring for the first time, you might be really tempted to get one that syncs up exactly (or as close to precise as possible) with the actual measurements the penis is going on, but that's actually something you want to avoid.

Since cock rings work by restricting blood flow and trapping it in to make the penis larger and harder, you want to find a ring that's a little smaller than the penis it's going on — but not so small that the wearer feels like you're caught in a vice. This is one of the big advantages to buying your first cock ring as a part of a set, because if you're unsure about what size to buy, there is the option to try on different options and experiment with what actually works best.

Cock rings can be intimidating, but they can also be a really exciting way to experiment sexually. Don't be afraid to dive in and experience the pleasure first hand. This list can help you get started.

1 Best For Smaller Sizes The Screaming O Ring $5 Amazon See On Amazon This C-ring from Screaming O is about as simple as it gets to use, but that's what makes it such a perfect fit, especially if this is the users first go-around. Made from stretchy, hypoallergenic silicone and discreet enough to carry around in a pinch, this is the ring you want if you're ready to embrace something new. It's washable and available in three colors including gray and blue.

2 Best For Most Sizes Tantus Super Soft C-Ring $10 Amazon See On Amazon This soft c-ring from Tantus is the next step up, both in terms of size and what you can expect from performance. Also made from hypoallergenic silicone, this c-ring is meant to make orgasms last longer (from about 6 seconds up to 45 seconds). Although its wide band will stretch to accommodate most sizes, you can expect it to keep a firm grip on things during wear. And don't worry, it's easy to remove. You can even toss it in this dish washer to keep it clean between uses.

3 Best For Larger Sizes Master Series Triad Chamber Cock & Ball Cage $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you're ready to kick your libido into overdrive, this chrome cock and ball cage from Master Series is the way to go. Featuring three rings for testicular and penis stimulation, this cage delivers pressure sensation that feels totally unlike anything else. This easy-to-clean toy is temperature resistant and ideal for larger sizes. Note: It's a weighted option, so the manufacturer recommends it for "experienced user[s]."

4 Best Vibrating Option ZEMALIA Vibrating C-Ring $10 Amazon See On Amazon For couples who are looking for a way to get stimulated together and prolong erections, this battery-operated vibrating c-ring is a fun bedroom addition. The bright pink device is made from medical-grade silicone and features small nodules to stimulate your partner's most sensitive areas. The best part? It's backed by a year-long manufacturer warranty.