You’ve been told not to touch blemishes on your face, but let's face it: Often, the temptation can feel impossible to resist, and you wind up doing it anyway. In other words? If you're going to extract your own blemishes, you might as well learn how to do it properly. For expert guidance, Bustle spoke with celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau, who shares her insights on the best comedone extractors and how to do DIY extractions safely, ahead.

To start, Rouleau recommends doing extractions immediately after a shower, when your skin temperature has been raised. “This will soften the hardened oil within the pore, making for easier extractions," she explains. Cleanse your skin using a gentle exfoliating cleanser (like Rouleau's AHA/BHA Blemish Control Cleanser) to remove surface dead skin cells, which will make purging the congested pore easier. As a trained professional, Rouleau uses her fingers to do extractions, but says a tool can make it easier for someone who isn’t as confident with their skills. After doing extractions, avoid using acid-based products for at least 24 hours, and always sanitize your tools before and after putting them anywhere near your face.

Keep in mind that there are some blemishes you shouldn’t touch, Rouleau cautions. “If you have a cyst, the infection will not come up to the surface. It will stay deep within the skin until the body eventually re-absorbs it.” In other words, if the pimple hasn't come to a head, hands off!

With that in mind, scroll on to shop the best pimple popping tools and blackhead removers you can buy on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Comedone Extractor Tweezerman No-Slip Skin Care Tool $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-sided, stainless steel extractor from Tweezerman is designed to gently squeeze out blackheads and whiteheads without digging into skin. Constructed with a textured body to prevent slipping and small loops for precise blackhead removal, it doesn't have any sharp edges, so it's a good choice for beginners. And, like all Tweezerman's high quality tools, this should last you a lifetime if cared for properly. Before and after using this extractor, be sure to clean it by wiping it down with alcohol and/or washing it with antibacterial soap and hot water. The same goes for every other tool featured on this list.

2. The Best Blackhead Tweezers Rapid Vitality Blackhead Tweezer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Blackhead tweezers are another type of tool you can use to unclog particularly congested pores — and they tend to be a bit gentler, since they don't require any excavating or digging. Use them to press down on either side of the blackhead and grab the emerging sebum to gently pull it all out. These are handy for ingrown hairs, too.

3. The Best Comedone Extractor Kit Anjou Silver Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For the more advanced at-home facialist, this six-piece set by Anjou is a worthy investment. It contains all the tools you'd ever need to extract any type of blemish, including a pair of precision tweezers, and even comes with a handy carrying case to keep everything protected and germ-free. You can buy the tools in three colors — rose gold, silver, and black — all made with stainless steel and designed with slip-proof handles.

4. The Best Vacuum Blackhead Extractor LAXCARE Blackhead Remover Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon As its name suggests, the LAXCARE blackhead vacuum uses suction to suck the sebum and dead skin out of your pores just like a vacuum. It has has four different speed/power settings, comes with four interchangeable heads, and is handily rechargeable via USB. Impressively, it has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, with over 90% of customers having given it a perfect five-star review.