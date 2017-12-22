The 5 Best Conditioners For Curly Hair

For curly-haired beauties, the type of conditioner you use can really have an impact on the health of your hair. The best conditioners for curly hair help maintain moisture, prevent tangling, and keep a healthy bounce in your curl. Which conditioner that is also depends on how texturized your curls are and how much oil your scalp naturally produces. The good thing is, there’s a conditioner out there for every type of curl.

Even the most hearty sealant or hair sheen isn't going to replenish your curls the way conditioning will. Water is the a base of all our hydration needs — including our curls' — and there’s no way to truly add moisture your hair without wetting it. Conditioners that are filled with hearty emollients help lock in the water's moisture, and it's even better if they have enough slip to easily work them into your hair.

In general, curly-haired folks should stick with conditioners that are filled with natural emollients and stay away from those that have alcohols or silicones as the first ingredient. Look for hearty emollients like coconut and argan oils — these are excellent sealants with conditioning and moisturizing properties. Another curl-friendly ingredient is castor oil, which is an all-around powerful emollient that's a totally safe treatment for dry curls.

No matter your curl type, these five conditioners were made with the health of your hair in mind.

1 A Dual-Purpose Conditioner That Also Detangles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0015GIV0Y?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7418-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0015GIV0Y Amazon Elucence Moisture Balancing Conditioner, $9, Amazon There’s nothing better than a detangling conditioner that works as a leave-in treatment as well. It’s formulated with olive and coconut oil to nourish your hair and contains wheat proteins to minimize damage during detangling. Reviewers are loving the long-lasting moisture and effortless detangling this dual-action conditioner provides.

2 A Strengthening Conditioner For Over-Processed Curls https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006FJQAC2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7418-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B006FJQAC2 Amazon Camille Rose Naturals Jansyn’s Moisture Max Conditioner, $17, Amazon Whether it’s heat styling, over-manipulating, or color treatments that's got you down, this moisturizing conditioner will perk your curls right up. Its healing formula — containing coconut milk and aloe vera — is designed to bring the bounce back into dry hair. This is a great product for over-processed curls that have been weakened and are in need of some nourishment.

3 A Rewarding Conditioner For Afro-Textured Curls https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LU306B4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7418-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LU306B4 Amazon Qhemet Biologics Moringa Tree Conditioning Ghee, $32, Amazon This hearty conditioner is certainly an investment, but it’s a small price to pay to retain moisture — and it’s always rewarding to support black hair businesses. It contains moringa oil, a softening emollient that softens and conditions, and it has extracts of oat straw and burdock that soothe and nourish the scalp as well. This product is completely free of mineral oil, lanolin, proteins, silicones, fragrances, dyes or parabens, another ideal reason for kinky hair to bask in its conditioning glory.

4 A Thirst-Quenching Condition For The Driest Curls https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B002OTYS8U?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7418-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B002OTYS8U Amazon Hair Rules Quench Conditioner, $24, Amazon Dry curls can easily become damaged curls, but this hydrating conditioner helps strengthen strands and aims to reduce breakage. This is a highly moisturizing treatment made to soften hair and increase manageability. It’s made with honey, shea butter, coconut, and olive oil to nourish and protect damaged locks.