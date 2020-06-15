Whether you’re camping or spending time at home, the best double hammocks provide a comfortable space for relaxation. Camping hammocks, often referred to as "parachute hammocks," are lightweight, breathable, and easy to carry — if you want to set up in your local park, they're the kind you need. Some double hammocks are designed for a more permanent setup at home, and should be made from soft, comfortable materials like cotton or polyester. Whichever type you choose, it's important to consider that double hammocks should fit two people comfortably (or one person very comfortably), which means they're often 5-6 feet wide with maximum weight capacities between 300 and 600 pounds. Always check the weight capacity before sharing a hammock with another person.

Camping hammocks are truly very different from their more stationary cousins, designed to be hung between two trees using carabiners and tree straps or ropes (which are sometimes included). Look for ones made of nylon, which is strong, breathable, and quick-drying. Ideally, these hammocks should weigh very little and should fold up compactly for easy transport. Sometimes these hammocks come with helpful accessories, like a built-in mosquito net to keep bugs at bay.

In contrast with these functional designs, double hammocks that are intended for casual use at home are all about comfort. These hammocks are usually made with super soft fabrics and are sometimes padded for extra coziness. Some feature a spreader bar that keeps the fabric flat and taut, making the hammock easier to climb into. These hammocks often come with a stand, so that they can be used literally anywhere — no trees required. But once you set up this style of hammock, you probably won’t be moving it very often.

With thousands of glowing reviewers on Amazon, it’s clear that these five double hammocks are the best of the best. Read on for my top picks.

1. A Fan-Favorite Double Hammock For Camping Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight capacity: 500 pounds It's pretty impressive to see a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,100 reviewers, which is why this double hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters is so noteworthy. The double hammock is made of a high-quality nylon material, which is strong and durable, but also soft and comfortable. This pick is ideal for camping because it is super portable; it folds down to approximately the size of an eggplant and only weighs 26 ounces. The hammock comes with tree straps — they're 9 feet long and have five separate loops so you can adjust your hammock to the perfect height — as well as carabiners for easy hanging. The hammock is 10 feet long and 6 1/2 feet wide, and is available in a range of colors. This pick also comes in a smaller one-person size, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We took our new Wise Owl hammock camping for the first time this week and absolutely love it. It's strong and very well made and packs super small. The double size was big enough for my husband and I and our little girl. And the black and grey color blended perfectly into the background. Best camping buy I've made in ages!"

2. A Double Hammock That Comes With A Stand ONCLOUD Double Hammock with Stand $130 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight capacity: 300 pounds If you're looking for a double hammock with a stand, this one from from ONCLOUD is the way to go. The hammock comes with a 9-foot steel stand that is super secure and stable and allows you to adjust the height of the hammock with six different positions. The hammock itself made of a soft, durable cotton-polyester blend. The bed of the hammock is 60 inches wide and 80 inches long, but the hammock has a total length of just over 9 feet. This pick is available in a couple of different colors. It also comes with a carrying case, but since it weighs 32 pounds, it isn’t something you'll want to move too frequently. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love it! Very sturdy and heavy duty hammock stand. The hammock itself is soft and thick and very comfortable. Really great deal for the price. I was afraid it was going to be cheap and flimsy. Nope! It's perfect! I use it almost every day! My cat loves it, too!"

3. A Cocoon-Style Hammock You'll Want To Sleep In Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock $63 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight capacity: 475 pounds Cue the ahhh’s — this double hammock from Hammock Sky is literally the coziest thing you’ll ever lay on. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.7-star rating on the site, among 2,300 and growing reviews. The hammock, which is made in a style native to northeastern Brazil, features a tight cotton weave and hugs the body in a comforting cocoon-like manner. A lot of reviewers even commented that they’ve swapped out their mattress for this hammock, since it’s just that comfortable. The hammock is super sturdy, so it can be used indoors or out. The bed size is 98 inches long by 59 inches wide. And the total length of the hammock (from loop to loop) is 144 inches. The hammock comes with a carrying bag for portability — it weights just over 3 pounds so you can definitely transport it, if needed — and is available in two different colors. This pick also comes with a lifetime warranty. This hammock does not come with straps or a stand for it to hang on, so make sure to purchase that separately. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This hammock is awesome. It's soft, strong and really comfy. The edges have a cut look instead of a typical seam, but they're somehow sealed so they don't fray. This makes it so you don't have a stiff edge that you sort of fall over the side of as you get into the hammock. It just flexes as you slide into it. The whole thing has a "made for comfort" feel.I sleep in a hammock nightly strung over a 9' stand."

4. A Double Hammock With A Mosquito Net Sunyear Camping Hammock with Mosquito/Bug Net $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight capacity: 600 pounds Mosquitos and other creepy crawlies will be no match for this double hammock from Sunyear, since it features a built-in mosquito net to keep you protected. That's why this pick is so great for camping. Made of a sturdy nylon material, the hammock comes with straps and carabiners, so it’s ready to hang between two trees. It’s 78 inches wide and 118 inches long, so it will comfortably hold two people, if desired. You can also buy it in a smaller size if you want one for solo use. This hammock is available in a range of color options. The only potential downside of this pick is that it weighs just over 3 pounds, so it is on the heavier side for a hammock that is meant to be carried around in a backpack. It might be better for car camping or a short hike to a campsite than for a backpacking trip. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This hammock is easy to set up. Just tie the straps to a tree and you are all set. It's also very stable, and so far, I have not been close to flipping in it. The bug guard is a huge plus when setting up in the mountains, and I can see it being used double duty to secure a tarp during the rainy season. Right now is fly and mosquito season, and this makes sleeping a whole lot more comfortable when you don't have to worry about being eaten alive. [...] So far the material has been very sturdy, and has not ripped, yet is thin enough to breathe. It's stable, and easy to get in and out of. The bug netting is a huge plus. And it's big and long to fit all shapes and sizes. The straps are also a good length and are heavy duty, but also won't harm any trees you strap them to."