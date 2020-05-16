Thanks to their ability to enhance your brows' shape and color, brow gel is, for many, one of the most (literally) defining makeup products a person could own. The best part is, you don't have to spend a ton on a great brow gel: Frankly, drugstore brow gels work just as well as their more expensive counterparts. But some are better than others, and all of the best drugstore brow gels, rounded up ahead, have fluffy spoolie wands, come in a range of shades, and best of all, cost less than $15.

Before you get to shopping, Bustle spoke with Rudy Miles, a celebrity makeup artist and aesthetician, to get his brow gel tips. Miles says to "Choose a shade lighter than your actual brows, and choose the brow gel color that most closely matches the natural base color of your hair or your lowlights. These two considerations will make sure the brow gel color is natural looking and not too harsh against your skin tone."

For proper application, first remove any excess product from the spoolie, then apply the gel in the areas where your brows are the most sparse or lightly colored. "Afterwards, brush the existing product throughout the brow with a brow brush or your finger," Miles adds. If you're a fan of using a brow pencil to create definition, Miles says to use a clear brow gel afterwards to add dimension and lock in shape.

Now that you're armed with those key application tips, scroll on to shop the best brow gels under $15.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Long-Lasting Brow Gel Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If wear-time is what matters most in a makeup product to you, you want the Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Gel. It's a smudge-proof, waterproof brow gel that the brand claims will stay on for two days (or until you wash it off) — hence the "tattoo" in its name. Included, along with the brow gel itself, is a doe foot applicator to fill in your brows, as well as a spoolie brush for blending. Choose from eight shades, ranging from light blonde to black brown.

2. The Best Brow Gel For Shaping L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva-Brow $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Another long-lasting, waterproof brow gel, L'Oreal's Unbelieva-Brow comes with a double-sided brush, of which one side is angled, so you can draw the gel on to create a precise, defined shape (the other side has a fluffy spoolie for blending). The brand says you can expect "enhanced" brows for up to two days, or until you wipe it off; It's even purportedly sweat-resistant! That said, it's sold in fewer shades than Maybelline's TattooStudio Brow Gel, and will set you back about five extra dollars.

3. The Best Brow Gel With Biotin Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Setting Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Though it's sold in fewer shades and won't stay on quite as long as the first two brow gels on this list (24 hours, as opposed to 48), Covergirl's Easy Breezy Brow has a lot of other things going for it. Not only is it Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, but it's infused with nourishing ingredients like argan oil and biotin. The waterproof formula also contains fibers to help fill in your brows, which can make them appear fuller. Last, it has a nice, small, brush (similar to Glossier's cult-favorite Boy Brow). Choose from three tinted shades, or get it in clear.